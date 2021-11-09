Congress

Republicans Who Voted with Pelosi on Infrastructure Might Lose Committee Posts

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

Last week — after months of failed negotiations had stalled forward movement — House Speaker Nancy Pelosi finally brought Biden's infrastructure bill to the floor for a vote. It passed, with the help of Republican members of Congress who handed Pelosi and Biden the ability to claim the $1.2 trillion woke infrastructure legislation was a bipartisan achievement. 

The Republicans who crossed the aisle to vote "yes" on Biden's infrastructure plan are Reps. Bacon (NE), Fitzpatrick (PA), Garbarino (NY), Gonzalez (OH), Katko (NY), Kinzinger (IL), Malliotakis (NY), McKinley (WV), Reed (NY), Smith (NJ), Upton (MI), Van Drew (NJ), and Young (AK).

Now those members' action — The Wall Street Journal Editorial Board described it as "Republicans Rescue Biden's Agenda" — might cause them to lose their committee assignments if the Republican conference's rank-and-file get their way. 

Making the situation seemingly more stark, even members of the radical leftist "squad" didn't vote for the bill, meaning thirteen Republicans voted for a Democrat bill that Reps. including AOC, Ilhan Omar, and Rashida Tlaib did not.  

Of course Squad members voted no because they still feel that their voices were left out of the negotiations and that the infrastructure bill is not woke enough, but it's still not a great look.

According to reporting from Punchbowl News,  "GOP leadership is bracing" for Republican members who oppose Biden's agenda who signaled their intent to strip committee assignments from those who voted "yes," including ranking members.

"A number of GOP lawmakers were upset by the fact that several of their Republican colleagues voted early for the infrastructure package, helping Democrats cross the majority threshold on a key piece of President Joe Biden's legislative agenda and undermining their party strategy," according to Punchbowl News.

