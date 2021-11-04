Pelosi Releases Updated Budget Bill. Here Are the Disastrous Details.

As Democrats on Capitol Hill continue their infighting that does nothing to dispel the notion that their party is in disarray, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has released updated text for the massive and woke Biden budget. It's hard to say which version number she's on, but it's the latest attempt to put together a reconciliation package that meets the demands of the radical progressives within her caucus without being too much for moderates to stomach. She also has to consider the concerns of moderate Senate Democrats who continue to prove independent in their thinking and unwilling to fall in line in order to give President Biden some semblance of a legislative achievement.

Clocking in at more than 2,000 pages, the latest version of the bill's text released by Pelosi contains a whole mess of leftist policies, some of which are new while others killed off from previous versions have been revived for inclusion once again.

Thankfully, the crew over at the Republican Study Committee poured over the latest version of the Democrats's Frankenstein budget bill and again highlighted the worst of the worst policies within it.

New items in the latest budget include prescription drug price-setting by the federal government that's all but certain to reduce private investment in new lifesaving drugs and spends $500 million in taxpayer dollars to hire new agents for the Department of Justice's tax division to prosecute Americans in criminal and civil court.

It also cut a previously included a provision to prohibit loans, grants, and funding from going to projects using forced labor in China, meaning the current version of the budget bill would allow taxpayer dollars to fund Uyghur Muslim slave labor.

Reappearing in Pelosi's latest iteration of the Build Back Better budget bill is a new tax on nicotine which, if passed, would be another strike against President Biden's promise that Americans who make less than $400,000 per year wouldn't see a penny more in taxes.

Pelosi also brought back a tax credit for journalists, a $500 million fund for schools of medicine that prioritizes racial and other demographic factors, and the bill institutionalizes divisive language to depict Americans as racist and oppressive by claiming minorities are "denied a full opportunity" at life in America.

Among the other radical woke policies in Pelosi's latest version of Biden's budget bill are:

$2.5 billion in taxpayer funding for leftist environmentalists to advance "tree equity."

$900 tax credits for Americans who make less than $150,000 annually and buy an electric bike.

$2.5 billion for "community based violence intervention initiatives" that could undermine Americans' Second Amendment rights without due process.

$10 billion for "environmental justice" credits to colleges and universities to push Green New Deal policies.

$250 million to procure "culturally appropriate foods" for school lunches.

$3 billion in taxpayer funding for "environmental and climate justice block grants."

$80 billion to hire an additional 87,000 IRS agents.

Whether this latest version of the budget bill will be the one that the House ultimately votes on is anybody's guess, but for now it's clear that Speaker Pelosi and Democrats across the Hill are dead-set on including as much leftist nonsense as they can without any concern for the real needs of the American people or whether their policies will make Democrats even more unpopular ahead of the 2022 midterm elections just over one year away.