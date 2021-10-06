Gas Hits 7-Year High as Biden's 'Transitory' Inflation Drags On

The average price for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline in the United States hit a seven-year high this week according to the latest data from AAA showing the going rate is $3.22 per gallon, a cost not seen since this month in 2014. In some states, the cost per gallon is even higher like in California where the average price is now $4.42. In certain metropolitan areas, gas is more than $5 per gallon.

Today, the national average for a gallon of gas reached $3.22, the highest price since 2014. In some places, Americans are paying as much as $5/gallon! This isn’t a coincidence– this is a direct result of the Biden Admin’s failed policies & the American people are paying for it. — Mario Diaz-Balart (@MarioDB) October 6, 2021

Just one year ago, the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded was only $2.18, according to AAA. The current spike in prices to near-decade highs comes amid inflation caused by the Biden administration's economic policies and busts the president's claim that rising prices are merely a "transitory" or temporary fluke caused by the economy bouncing back from impacts of the Wuhan coronavirus. Now more than eight months into Biden's administration, the president has not managed to build the economy "back better." From the gas pump to the grocery store, construction costs to rent, Americans' wallets keep taking hit after hit as a result of extended unemployment benefits, self-inflicted supply shortages, and other Biden economic policies.

The president, in addition to his inflation-driving policies, has taken several actions that cut back American production and processing of oil, gas, and other petroleum products. The Keystone XL pipeline project, for example, didn't even survive his first 24 hours in office.

Oil and gas prices are skyrocketing.



And Joe Biden is shutting down domestic energy projects.



You can't make this up. — Daniel Turner (@DanielTurnerPTF) October 6, 2021

Back in August, President Biden's pleading with OPEC to release more supply was unsuccessful as the leader of the free world failed to secure more fuel for his country after flipping America from an energy-independent country back to one dependent on other countries. At the time, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries denied Biden's request for more oil, saying that its member countries "and its allies, including Russia" — conveniently — think markets "do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months, despite U.S. pressure to add supplies to check an oil price rise."

Now, with natural gas prices hitting a 13-year high and Europe facing a growing energy crisis, Americans’ bills will continue to skyrocket as we head into winter. 2/3 — Congressman Fred Keller (@RepFredKeller) October 6, 2021

Well now the oil price has risen, Biden hasn't managed to address the supply issue — largely because he's unable to after making America energy-dependent — and now Americans are paying the most they have when they need a fill-up since 2014, when Biden was last in the White House as vice president.