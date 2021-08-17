Gas Prices

OPEC Delivers Another Embarrassment for Joe Biden

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 17, 2021 10:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
OPEC Delivers Another Embarrassment for Joe Biden

Source: AP Photo/Fernando Llano, File

It's a rough week for President Biden who, despite a brief appearance at the White House in which he blamed others for his colossal mismanagement of our country's withdrawal from Afghanistan, has remained secluded at Camp David — and the hits just keep coming.

In a stinging rejection issued Monday, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) denied Biden's request for more oil, saying that its member countries "and its allies, including Russia" — conveniently — think markets "do not need more oil than they plan to release in the coming months, despite U.S. pressure to add supplies to check an oil price rise," according to sources who spoke to Reuters

Appearing weak on the world stage is already proving to be a drag on the Biden agenda, and now it's set to impact Americans at home as gas prices continue to rise thanks to record-setting inflation on Biden's watch that sent him begging for more oil after killing several domestic projects that would have kept the United States energy-independent. 

As Katie reported, one of Biden's first acts as President was to stop the Keystone XL Pipeline, a move that "killed thousands of union jobs, halted an infrastructure project already underway and pushed the United States back into dependency on foreign energy sources," made worse when "Biden further exacerbated U.S. dependency by halting leases for oil and gas drilling on federal lands."

So yes, American dependence on foreign oil is another mismanagement of the Biden administration, but he apparently thought he could solve the problem of rising fuel prices by asking OPEC — to which the United States is not a party — for more oil after bungling the energy boom President Trump created that saw the U.S. not only energy-independent but an exporter of oil and natural gas. 

"Higher gasoline costs, if left unchecked, risk harming the ongoing global recovery" fretted the White House's Jake Sullivan at the time Biden requested more oil from OPEC. "While OPEC+ recently agreed to production increases, these increases will not fully offset previous production cuts that OPEC+ imposed during the pandemic until well into 2022."

The OPEC sources mention of Russia is especially ironic, given Biden's decision to allow Russia's Nordstream 2 Pipeline project to move ahead after killing American pipeline projects — another apparent instance of Biden getting played on the world stage. 

The White House has not done well trying to explain its fealty to Russian energy projects while blocking similar ones in the United States. Jen Psaki has her work cut out for her — as she did back in May — explaining what Biden will do now to address the rising cost of fuel prices in the U.S. after OPEC flatly rejected Biden's request to increase supply. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet

IG Report Reveals Just How Much Biden Lied to Us Regarding Afghanistan
Spencer Brown
Pentagon Spokesman Admits There's No Plan to Help Americans Trapped in Afghanistan Get to Airport
Leah Barkoukis
Pollster Awards Biden an 'F' Rating on Tone-Deaf Afghanistan Speech
VIP
Reagan McCarthy
Jen Psaki Will Be Back Today to Brief Press on Biden's Kabul Calamity
Matt Vespa
Rick Scott Floats 25th Amendment for Biden After Afghanistan Failure
Reagan McCarthy
Biden's Disgraceful Speech
Guy Benson
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular