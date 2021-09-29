Watch: CNN's Cuomo and Lemon Brag About Their Superior Ethics and Accountability

In the nightly handoff between Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo on CNN, the two are prone to banter back and forth and Tuesday night was no different as the two discussed their views on the censorship of conservative personalities and opinions.

As happens quite often on CNN, Lemon and Cuomo just couldn't pass up an opportunity to pat themselves and their network on the back for what they allege is superior journalistic integrity.

Speaking of "some of the conservative media," Lemon accused, "they have no real protocol, they have no real structure" when it comes to determining what stories to cover and how they are covered. "They say what they want, they put headlines in things and write about things," he added, apparently dumbfounded by the idea of First Amendment freedom of expression.

"They say it's opinion," Cuomo interjected.

"Most people, we would never even put it on, give it the light of day," Lemon continued, seemingly surprised that conservatives would choose to cover different stories than his own network.

"That's because we have news accountability," Cuomo chimed in again with a straight face.

"They should just not be able to just put things out there and, with, you know, face no consequences," concluded Lemon.

Trying to discredit censorship of conservatives, Cuomo and Lemon lash out at right-wing media, claim "they have no real protocol" for journalistic ethics. Lemon says, "We would never even put" false claims on TV. Cuomo adds: " That's because we have news accountability." pic.twitter.com/K5q45fZ2Il — Nicholas Fondacaro (@NickFondacaro) September 29, 2021

No doubt this very story is the kind of piece Lemon believes should not be allowed without consequence. But, casting fears of CNN retribution or disapproval aside, let's consider the individuals flaunting their own journalistic ethics and news accountability.

Lemon and Cuomo are about the last people who should be talking about integrity or accountability of any kind, least of all journalistic. Don Lemon is finally heading to trial in a case stemming from allegations he sexually assaulted a man in a Long Island bar in 2018. And Chris Cuomo, who reportedly grabbed the buttocks of a senior executive at his previous employer ABC, continues to wax poetic about ethics and accountability. Don't forget, he also got caught advising his brother Andrew Cuomo as the disgraced ex-governor of New York navigated sexual harassment scandals of his own.

Matt pointed out earlier this week that CNN is "becoming a bastion for (alleged) sexual harassers and outright creepiness" to the point that even "Erik Wemple of The Washington Post penned a column about the network's latest 'Me Too' issue with Chris Cuomo."

As such, it's probably best for CNN — and its "stars" such as Lemon and Cuomo — to take a look in the mirror before talking about their holier than thou standards in the media world.