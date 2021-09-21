United Nations

Biden's Foreign Crises Swirl As He Prepares to Address the UN

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Sep 21, 2021 8:45 AM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

President Biden returned to the White House Monday afternoon after a long weekend at the beach in Delaware, just long enough to receive his daily briefing before heading to New York where he'll address the United Nations General Assembly on Tuesday.

As Biden prepares to speak at the UN for the first time as President, this surely isn't the way he wanted to address an audience of both America's allies and foes. His words will be received through a different lens than they would have been even two months ago after his actions sent friendly nations reeling and inspired new boldness from our enemies.

First and foremost, there's Biden's disastrous and deadly withdrawal from Afghanistan. The president's unilateral actions angered our brothers in arms over the last two decades in the country so much that British Parliament formally censured Biden. 

Then there's the Biden administration's botched drone attack on what was allegedly ISIS-K suicide bombers but turned out to be an innocent aid worker and nine of his relatives, including seven children. Not only is the massacre of civilians a humiliating and devastating error, it calls into question Biden's assertion that "over the horizon" capabilities will allow the United States to keep extremists in Afghanistan from mounting new attacks on the West.

The side effect of Biden's humiliating withdrawal is new posturing by hostile nations, including China. Biden's weakness means China is now more threatening toward Taiwan than the communist nation has been in recent years as CCP officials bet the United States will be less firm in its defense of Taiwan.

China has good reason to think that, as Biden's Secretary of State Antony Blinken recently tweeted a pro-Hong Kong statement, quickly deleted the post, and then subsequently posted a significantly watered-down version of it that jives with the CCP's standard of censorship.

And just last Friday, Biden managed to anger France so much that President Macron recalled his ambassador to the United States after a deal was announced between the U.S. and Australia for nuclear powered submarines. France is calling the situation with the United States a "crisis," but the development did not stop Biden from spending his long weekend at the beach in Delaware. 

The White House is telegraphing that Biden will use his first United Nations address to talk about at least one of these crises, his withdrawal from Afghanistan. While he's called his Afghan exit an "extraordinary success" in statements at home, that assertion would fly in the face of the UK and other NATO allies' reactions to the withdrawal. Biden is also expected to talk about "a chapter of intensive diplomacy" he seeks to begin.

Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in Monday's White House briefing that Biden will tell the United Nations that "the next decade will determine our future" and focus on "the importance of reestablishing our alliances after the last several years." 

Perhaps Biden should start with working to repair our alliances after just the last several weeks.

