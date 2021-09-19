FBI Says Body Found in Wyoming Matches Description of Gabby Petito

In a press conference Sunday evening, the FBI reported that a body found in Grand Teton National Park matches the physical description of Gabby Petito, the 22-year-old who's disappearance had gripped the country.

"Earlier today, human remains were discovered consistent with the description of Gabrielle 'Gabby' Petito," explained an emotional FBI Supervisory Special Agent, Charles Jones. "Full forensic identification has not been completed to confirm 100 percent that we found Gabby but her family has been notified of this discovery. The cause of death has not been determined at this time," the FBI added.

BREAKING: Officials say human remains were found earlier today consistent with the description of missing 22-year-old Gabby Petito. pic.twitter.com/FcOD93Sbi6 — CBS News (@CBSNews) September 19, 2021

The body was found earlier on Sunday and the Teton County Coroner was called to the scene of a remote campsite area near where law enforcement has been searching for Petito.

Breaking: There is news a body has been found during the search for missing 22 year old Gabby Petito here in Wyoming. Fox News Digital confirms the Teton County Coroner has arrived in the Bridget-Teton National Forest where law enforcement has been searching no word on an ID — Laura Ingle NOT Ingraham (@lauraingle) September 19, 2021

According to the FBI, Petito was "last known to be in the area of Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming in late August 2021 and was reported missing on September 11, 2021" while "on a cross-country road trip with her boyfriend visiting national parks in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming."

Petito's boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, is still missing after authorities declared that he was a person of interest in Petito's disappearance, as Landon covered previously. Laundrie had returned to Florida without Petito and refused to cooperate with authorities conducting the investigation before being reported missing.

The North Port, Florida, Police Department — part of the operation investigating the disappearances of Petito and Laundrie — tweeted a statement on the situation saying they are "saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased" and "will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers."

Saddened and heartbroken to learn that Gabby has been found deceased. Our focus from the start, along with the FBI, and national partners, has been to bring her home. We will continue to work with the FBI in the search for more answers. — North Port Police (@NorthPortPolice) September 19, 2021

The FBI's full statement notes that investigators "continue to see information from anyone who utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area [where the remains were found] between the dates of August 27-30, 2021 and who may have had contact with Gabby or her boyfriend, or who may have seen their vehicle. Tips may be submitted to tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-call-FBI, or 303-629-7171. Photos and videos may be uploaded to fbi.gov/petito."

The live update has concluded and we will share a recording soon. Our statement is attached & we have no additional comment at this time. #FBIDenver & our partners extend our condolences to Gabby's family. We thank the public for your generous support of this investigation. pic.twitter.com/kZiSVmJtqv — FBI Denver (@FBIDenver) September 19, 2021

This is a developing story.