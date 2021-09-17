Brian Laundrie Now Missing After Being Named a 'Person of Interest' in Fiancé Gabby Petito's Disappearance

Brian Laundrie, who was recently named a person of interest in the the disappearance of his fiancé, Gabby Petito, is now also missing, according to his lawyer.

"Be advised that the whereabouts of Brian Laundrie are currently unknown," Laundrie's lawyer, Steven Bertolino, told Fox News. "The FBI is currently at the Laundrie residence removing property to assist in locating Brian. As of now the FBI is looking for both Gabby and Brian."

Laundrie's family has not seen him as of Tuesday, Josh Taylor, a public information officer for the North Port Police said, according to the New York Post.

This comes after North Port Chief of Police Todd Garrison told reporters Thursday that authorities knew where Laundrie was.

Police visited the Laundrie’s North Port, Florida home Friday to speak with his family at their request.

One officer was seen entering the home carrying what appeared to be an evidence envelope as protesters surrounding the property shouted remarks such as "dirty Laundrie" and "bring him out!"

Police seen going back inside Laundrie family home carrying what appears to be evidence envelopehttps://t.co/xs3iZyq6Lk pic.twitter.com/tVYNAe4GbE — Fox News (@FoxNews) September 17, 2021

Petito has not been seen since late August, when she and Laundrie were traveling the country. Petito's parents reported her missing on Sept. 11 after not hearing from her for more than a week. Laundrie, however, returned to his home on Sept. 1 with Petito's van.

Laundrie has refused to speak with authorities about Petito's disappearance.

Petito's family last spoke with her on Aug. 25, according to authorities, when she was believed to be in Grand Teton National Park in Wyoming.

On Aug. 12, police responded to a possible domestic dispute in Moab, Utah after the two were spotted speeding down a road and instructed the two to spend the night apart. No charges were filed as police were treating the incident as a mental health concern rather than a domestic abuse incident.