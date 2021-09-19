'This Is Insane': Elites Gather for Emmys in L.A. Where Apparently COVID Doesn't Exist Anymore

The 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards were held in downtown Los Angeles Sunday evening and, from the way TV's liberal elite acted, the Wuhan coronavirus is apparently over.

In a crowded room, there wasn't a mask in sight as TV's alleged greatest packed around dinner tables with inches between them in the "outdoor" ballroom that definitely had four walls and some sort of roof. Dancing together, singing, shaking hands, and kissing cheeks made it seem like a replay of the 2019 Emmys when no one knew what a Wuhan was.

Three main take aways from the #Emmys opening number:



1) What is happening? And I mean this in the possible best way

2) Half of Hollywood doesn't know how to clap to the beat

3) This is giving so much Covid-19 super spreader anxiety pic.twitter.com/pFcxAFRZbc — Mireia (@MimiLovesMeryl) September 20, 2021

Hollywood tells America: WEAR THE MASK. Meanwhile, tonight at the #Emmys2021 pic.twitter.com/6LxIJ8B9m4 — toddstarnes (@toddstarnes) September 20, 2021

The lack of masks and social distance — the same thing for which normal people have been scolded by many of the same entertainment elites now enjoying a party without such restrictions — was not missed by those in the room.

Seth Rogen got up to present an award and pointed out the lack of COVID protocol foisted on everyday Angelenos and Americans across the country in a half-joking, half-serious monologue.

"Good to be here at the Emmy Awards, Rogen said. "Let me start by saying: there’s way too many of us in this little room - what are we doing? They said this was outdoors—it’s not! They lied to us. We’re in a hermetically-sealed tent right now," the actor noted.

Is COVID affraid of tents? As #SethRogen noted at these @Emmys, "there are way too many of us in this room." — Bill Brioux (@BillBriouxTV) September 20, 2021

me: why are the emmys in such a small room without masks and no ventilation during a pandemic



(30 seconds later)



seth rogen: why are we in such a small room without masks and no ventilation during a pandemic — lenika ?? (@lenikacruz) September 20, 2021

"I would not have come to this. Why is there a roof? It’s more important that we have three chandeliers than that we make sure we don’t kill Eugene Levy tonight, that is what has been decided. This is insane. I went from wiping my groceries to having Paul Bettany sneeze in my face—so, that’s a big week! If anyone’s gonna sneeze in my face, Paul, I want it to be you."

The current Los Angeles County guidance is pretty clear: "The LA County Health Officer Order requires people aged 2 years and older, regardless of vaccination status, to wear a face mask in all indoor public settings, including all public and private businesses, and at outdoor Mega Events."

And yet, for our supposed betters gathered in L.A., they can party as they please with nary a mask in sight because they want to see people and live it up. And who can blame them? But for common folk to be subject to a different set of rules than the powerful elite is just more of the same COVID hypocrisy that's typified the Wuhan coronavirus era. Even now, it's unlikely Dr. Fauci will take to TV to fret about the safety of those at the Emmys as he's done with college football games in recent days.