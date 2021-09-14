Calling SCOTUS a 'Weapon,' Shrill Leftists Descend on Kavanaugh's Home Over TX Abortion Ruling

Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh's neighborhood was the scene of the latest iteration of "resist" protests Monday evening as activists with the "ShutDown DC" organization set their sights on his home after the Supreme Court decided to allow the Texas Heartbeat Bill to remain in place.

"When abortion rights are under attack, what do we do?" shouted a protestor into a bullhorn. "Rise up, fight back," a crowd of several dozen marching through Kavanaugh's suburban neighborhood responded.

#NOW: In the streets of Chevy Chase, a Washington suburb. Protesters are marching on Justice Kavanaugh’s house with banners and a sound system after his refusal to block Texas’ near-total abortion ban along with four of his colleagues. pic.twitter.com/YnBlzrMxjm — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 13, 2021

Loud yells of “We’re going to Kavanaugh’s house! Out of your homes and into the streets!” through a quiet neighborhood near the D.C. state line. Many watching from their porches. Trio of Montgomery Co. police on motorbikes zipping ahead. pic.twitter.com/JtI7OHUfPW — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 13, 2021

Activists also returned to a favorite tool of the leftist agitator, sidewalk chalk, to draw "resign Kavanaugh" in the street. The protestors also called for President Biden to expand the number of seats on the Supreme Court in order to pack the bench with leftist activist justices. The Court fulfilling its constitutional duties, according to the protestors, makes the Supreme Court "a weapon."

Seven county officers and a black SUV guard what abortion rights marchers say is Kavanaugh’s address. “Resign Kavanaugh” scrawled in chalk on the pavement. First person at the mic calls him a sick coward and demands that Biden expand the court. pic.twitter.com/acY9Wmc7Or — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 14, 2021

Someone else accused the court of abandoning its duties for partisan politics. “The buck is supposed to stop with the Supreme Court, now we know they’re just a tool,” they said, to which another person replied: “they’re a weapon!” More views: pic.twitter.com/oxF68N77yB — Alejandro Alvarez (@aletweetsnews) September 14, 2021

The protestors drew some police officers who did not interfere with the activists, but those gathered to protest Kavanaugh still diverted from their main focus to boo and yell at officers standing by.

Plenty of police stationed around Kavanaugh’s house. Protestors booed them early on, then this protestor tells them, “Go do your actual job, you’re just fucking standing there.” pic.twitter.com/pA0XYakv1Y — Mary Margaret Olohan (@MaryMargOlohan) September 14, 2021

The retooling of resist protests in a time where Democrats control the White House and both chambers of Congress offers a preview of what is sure to be a contentious midterm election that's now just more than one year away.

As usual, no matter how much power they have, leftist activists representing a number of causes will always find a reason to protest their alleged marginalization. But now that wokeness has become all-consuming, protestors have new concerns among their own ranks, apparently. As Twitchy covered last week, the organizers targeting Kavanaugh at his home warned participants to avoid comparing Kavanaugh to the Taliban because to do so would be Islamophobic.