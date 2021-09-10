Psaki Can't Explain Why Biden Mandated Vaccines for Americans but Not Illegals

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki was asked in Friday's press briefing about a blindingly obvious double standard in Biden's inconsistent vaccine guidance but refused to explain the incoherence of the Biden administration's policies aimed at blunting the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus.

"Why is it that you're trying to require anybody with a job or anybody who goes to school to get the COVID-19 vaccine, but you're not requiring that of migrants that continue walking across the southern border into the country?" asked Peter Doocy.

"Well, look, our objective is to get as many people vaccinated across the country as humanly possible," explained Psaki, not answering the question. "And so the president's announcement yesterday was an effort to empower businesses to give businesses the tools to protect their workforces — that's exactly what we did," Psaki added.

DOOCY: Vaccination "is a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people, but it's not a requirement for migrants at the border. Why?"@PressSec says "that's correct" without offering ANY explanation as to why. pic.twitter.com/XgJeKirfII — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 10, 2021

Doocy tried again to get an answer about why illegal immigrants pouring across the U.S.-Mexico border — as a result of Biden's lax immigration policies — aren't subject to the same requirements as American workers: "It's a requirement for people at a business with more than 100 people and it's not a requirement for migrants at the southern border. Why?"

Psaki responded, "That's correct," before moving on to the next question without answering the "why" for the dissonance.

If the Biden administration is willing to enact mandates with dubious legality because of how serious they believe the Wuhan coronavirus to be, one would expect those mandates to apply uniformly within the country, especially as the Biden administration continues to refer to Wuhan coronavirus as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Again, the Biden admin has proved time and again they’re not really concerned about COVID because of how they’ve handled the border crisis they helped create. https://t.co/lt23ndW8SQ — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) September 10, 2021

There's good reason to be concerned about the public health danger created by Biden's failed response to the border crisis he created. As Guy reported, the Wuhan coronavirus is rampant among illegal immigrants who are apprehended by law enforcement. In Laredo, Texas, for a time reported 40 percent of illegal immigrants they received were positive for COVID.

Katie covered a 900 percent increase in COVID cases in the CBP's Rio Grande Valley Sector in July. And while on the ground in La Joya, Texas, Julio witnessed crowds of illegals coughing and sneezing while waiting to be processed.

Another night in La Joya, TX another large group of illegal immigrants turning themselves over to Border Patrol. There are well over 150 people here. There is also a lot of sneezing and coughing among the group. pic.twitter.com/cFkwdD8qnT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 2, 2021

This is hardly the first time the Biden administration has been woefully inconsistent in its application of mandates or policies it claims are implemented to slow the spread of the Wuhan coronavirus. As Katie covered in March, Psaki was also unable to explain the double standard in treating international air travelers differently from illegal border-crossers.