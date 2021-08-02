VIDEO: Illegal Immigrants Pouring Across Border With 'A Lot of Sneezing and Coughing'

As President Biden, his CDC, and other officials in the administration continue to push for more restrictions in response to the Delta variant of the Wuhan coronavirus, they turn a blind eye to the growing public health threat posed by COVID-positive illegal immigrants.

Thanks to the Biden administration's inaction to stop illegal border crossings, paired with its action to spread illegal immigrants across the country, there's more than one surge endangering communities — especially those along the U.S.-Mexico border. In addition to out-of-control increases in illegal immigrants and contraband across the border, southwest states such as Texas are now seeing a surge in the South American Lamda variant of the Wuhan coronavirus in their communities. And it's a problem those states could see coming as the Biden administration failed to take action.

As Katie reported last month, "cases of Wuhan coronavirus are exploding" — to the tune of a 900% increase just in the CBP's Rio Grande Valley sector — because "illegal immigrants aren't being properly tested by the federal government, whose officials are putting them on buses and planes to destinations around the country."

Townhall's Julio Rosas is again on the ground this week at the U.S.-Mexico border to report on the illegal immigration crisis, and what he's seeing shows what the White House's inaction has wrought.

Another night in La Joya, TX another large group of illegal immigrants turning themselves over to Border Patrol. There are well over 150 people here. There is also a lot of sneezing and coughing among the group. pic.twitter.com/cFkwdD8qnT — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 2, 2021

After numerous trips to the U.S.-Mexico border over the last several months, Julio has seen the worst of what federal border officials, state law enforcement agencies, and border communities have faced. But this week he noted that he "can't stress enough" that he's "never seen such a large group at one time who have as many individuals who appear/sound to be sick."

Can’t stress enough that I’ve never seen such a large group at one time who have as many individuals who appear/sound to be sick. pic.twitter.com/27FztNlJBa — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 2, 2021

This crisis doesn't show any signs of slowing — both in terms of illegal border crossings and Wuhan coronavirus cases among those entering the country illegally. As Julio noted after seeing the U.S. Border Patrol's processing site in Mission, Texas again this week "this is the most illegal immigrants I've seen at the site at one time" even as the temperature soared to near 100 degrees.

I’ve seen Border Patrol’s processing site underneath the Anzalduas International Bridge in Mission, TX off and on since March.



I can say this is the most illegal immigrants I’ve seen at the site at one time. It’s close to 100 degrees out right now. pic.twitter.com/BZAt6RogmD — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 1, 2021

Without any action from the Biden administration to stop or stem the flow of illegal immigrants, the situation will only get worse. The President's inaction over the public health crisis along the border contradicts the panicked handwringing he and his advisors engage in over the Delta variant anywhere but along the border.

On a ride along with the La Joya Police Department getting a firsthand look at the trails illegal immigrants use after crossing the Rio Grande. We passed a group being processed by Border Patrol. pic.twitter.com/iVSgJ1WuCt — Julio Rosas (@Julio_Rosas11) August 2, 2021

White House Deputy Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was asked last week about the disconnect between the White House's urgency in mandating masks while letting COVID-positive illegal immigrants unleash the Wuhan coronavirus on American communities and businesses.

Peter Doocy asks Jean-Pierre: "Why is it that the federal government is asking vaccinated Americans to wear masks to stop the spread of COVID-19, but at the same time federal agents are also releasing COVID-19 positive border crossers into small towns in Texas?" pic.twitter.com/7yNTMGPBsK — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) July 29, 2021

Jean-Pierre claimed that "families and single adults are expelled if possible when apprehended at the southern border," while saying "CBP provides migrant[s] with PPE from the moment... they are taken into custody" that they are required to keep "on at all times including when they are transferred or in the process of being released."

"If anyone exhibits signs of illness in CBP custody they are referred to local health systems for appropriate testing, diagnosis, isolation, and treatment. CBP takes its responsibility to prevent the spread of communicable diseases very, very seriously," she added.

Never mind, apparently, the burden Biden's illegal immigration crisis puts on local health systems along the border or the fact that the Biden administration's stated protocols have done little if anything to stop an explosion in Wuhan coronavirus cases among illegal immigrants.

???? Now Confirmed: The South American COVID-19 lambda variant is spreading in Texas.



After Biden has let thousands of COVID-positive illegal immigrants into Texas.



It's not a coincidence.



Biden's border crisis is a public health crisis.



SECURE THE BORDER NOW. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 26, 2021