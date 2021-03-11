Psaki Cornered on COVID Double Standard for International Travelers vs. Illegal Immigrants

Speaking to reporters from the White House Thursday, Press Secretary Jen Psaki failed to explain why Americans and other individuals traveling into the United States by air must show a negative Wuhan coronavirus test for entry -- while illegal immigrants crossing the southern border don't have to do the same.

"In terms of keeping COVID out of the country, does the White House think it's a problem that travelers have to show a negative COVID test, proof of a negative COVID test, when they fly into the U.S. from any foreign country but travelers don't need to show anything like that when they walk across the border as long as they don't go to a port of entry," Fox News correspondent Peter Doocy asked.

Psaki evaded the question and went after Texas Governor Greg Abbott. After a follow up question, she still failed to give a valid answer.

"I can just describe to you what our policies are. If there's more to convey to you, I'm happy to do that," Psaki said.

Watch:

Fox's Peter Doocy demolishes the Biden administration's lax border measures, pointing out to Press Secretary Jen Psaki that someone flying to the U.S. needs proof of negative COVID test, but illegal immigrants "don't need to show anything...when they just walk across the border" pic.twitter.com/SG5mwb6HIg — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2021

Doocy's follow-up to Psaki was also fantastic, nothing that "COVID is COVID. COVID at the Dulles Airport Customs is the same is COVID in a border town...Why is it that it's enforced for people flying in...but not a requirement by the federal govt...anywhere along the border?" pic.twitter.com/Him6qjyXPQ — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) March 11, 2021

Last week it was revealed hundreds of illegal immigrants tested positive for the disease and knowingly boarded buses traveling to different parts of the country.