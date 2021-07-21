Wuhan Coronavirus Cases are Exploding at the Border

Cities around the country are considering a reinstatement of mask mandates and small businesses fear the government will implement new lockdowns to stop the spread of the Delta variant.

But at the U.S.-Mexico border, where the illegal immigration crisis continues by the hour, cases of Wuhan coronavirus are exploding. Illegal immigrants aren't being properly tested by the federal government, whose officials are putting them on buses and planes to destinations around the country.

BREAKING: FOX News has confirmed that the number of Covid-positive detainees in @CBPRGV sector has increased 900% vs the previous 14 months... 135 positive detainees IN JUST THE FIRST TWO WEEKS OF JULY... RGV accounts for 60% of confirmed cases in entire USBP @USBPChiefRGV — Griff Jenkins (@GriffJenkins) July 20, 2021

"The number of detainees who tested positive for COVID-19 in the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector alone has increased by 900%," Fox News reports. "There were 135 detainees who tested positive in the first two weeks of July alone, marking a 900% increase in confirmed positive cases compared to the previous 14 months. The RGV sector is one of the main destinations for migrants crossing the border, seeing more than 2000 apprehensions each day and accounting for 60% of confirmed positive detainees in the U.S. Border Patrol custody. This information was obtained exclusively from a slide distributed to RGV Border Patrol managers to share with agents to help them protect themselves from the virus."

Despite being put in charge of the crisis, Vice President Kamala Harris is missing in action on the issue.

First Texas Dems spread COVID by flying maskless & meeting with people all over DC.



Now we learn there was a 900% increase in cases at the border in the Rio Grande Valley in the first 2 weeks of July.



Where’s the outrage from Dems & the media?



There's always a double standard. — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) July 21, 2021

It’s remarkable to read this while witnessing what’s happening at our border every day. https://t.co/2MJwRCZWhs — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) July 21, 2021

