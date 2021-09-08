Unions

Biden Peddles Union Lies to Push for Passage of Disastrous PRO Act

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Sep 08, 2021 1:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Peddles Union Lies to Push for Passage of Disastrous PRO Act

Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

Calling for a moment of silence to honor "the hundreds of union workers" who died with the Wuhan coronavirus — something he did not do for the hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies he abandoned in Afghanistan — President Biden held an event to Celebrate labor unions at the White House on Wednesday.

As if it wasn't already obvious that labor unions are just another propaganda and funding wing for the Democratic Party, the President told union members at the White House "this is your house," adding he "wouldn't be here without you."

Repeating many false claims about the American economy and the effect of his economic policy, Biden stated that people are mad at him because "employers are competing to attract workers, having to raise pay."

Some businesses did raise wages, but it was to compete with the extended unemployment benefits the Biden administration enacted that incentivized those who could be employed to stay out of the workforce longer. And wage growth that's been recorded so far has simultaneously been wiped out by inflation driven by Biden policies. There are still millions of open jobs in the country but the employment situation isn't getting better as August's job report showed. 

The President declared that "When unions win, workers across the board win" while calling on Congress to swiftly pass the PRO Act, legislation that's great for unions and bad for workers, employers, freelancers, and consumers.

The PRO Act would be a disaster for the economy that's already struggling thanks to the Biden administration's economic policies while enriching American labor unions to the tune of $11-$20 billion annually, allowing big labor to bankroll even more leftist priorities that have nothing to do with worker rights. And with more ability to support Democrats in the White House and Congress, their tax-and-spend agenda would undermine any additional wage increases for the workers labor unions claim to help.

The damage that the PRO Act would do was already previewed in California where Democrats tried to enact similarly disastrous laws that cost the state businesses and workers.

At the conclusion of his remarks, Biden didn't take questions and instead walked into the crowd — sans mask — breaking his own Wuhan coronavirus protocol.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'It Would Be Such An Honor': Gold Star Mother of Marine Killed In Kabul Invites Trump to Funeral
Julio Rosas

Bagram Air Base Is About to Have New Tenants...And They Get Their Orders From Beijing.
Matt Vespa

Oh, So This Is What West Wing Staffers Do When Biden Speaks Live
Spencer Brown

Did You Catch the Obama Dividend That's Seen with the Newly-Formed Taliban Government?
Matt Vespa
Pelosi Commends Biden Administration's 'Remarkable' Withdrawal from Afghanistan
Reagan McCarthy
Joe Biden Got a Cold Welcome In New Jersey While Touring Hurricane Damage
Julio Rosas
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular