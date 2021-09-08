Biden Peddles Union Lies to Push for Passage of Disastrous PRO Act

Calling for a moment of silence to honor "the hundreds of union workers" who died with the Wuhan coronavirus — something he did not do for the hundreds of Americans and thousands of Afghan allies he abandoned in Afghanistan — President Biden held an event to Celebrate labor unions at the White House on Wednesday.

Americans are still trapped in Afghanistan. There’s rising inflation, a slowing economy, and devastation from Ida so naturally Joe Biden decided to address …labor unions today ??



Biden is just made up of the worst parts from the Obama presidency. — Matt Vespa (@mVespa1) September 8, 2021

As if it wasn't already obvious that labor unions are just another propaganda and funding wing for the Democratic Party, the President told union members at the White House "this is your house," adding he "wouldn't be here without you."

“This is your house. It’s not hyperbole,” President Biden says at a labor union event in the East Room. “I wouldn’t be here without you. In my White House, you will always be welcome.” pic.twitter.com/sOVLKGdtNe — Arlette Saenz (@ArletteSaenz) September 8, 2021

Repeating many false claims about the American economy and the effect of his economic policy, Biden stated that people are mad at him because "employers are competing to attract workers, having to raise pay."

“Everybody is mad at me because now, guess what? Employers are competing to attract workers, having to raise pay.”



— President Biden speaks about labor unions pic.twitter.com/MgyScPGxMZ — The Recount (@therecount) September 8, 2021

Some businesses did raise wages, but it was to compete with the extended unemployment benefits the Biden administration enacted that incentivized those who could be employed to stay out of the workforce longer. And wage growth that's been recorded so far has simultaneously been wiped out by inflation driven by Biden policies. There are still millions of open jobs in the country but the employment situation isn't getting better as August's job report showed.

The President declared that "When unions win, workers across the board win" while calling on Congress to swiftly pass the PRO Act, legislation that's great for unions and bad for workers, employers, freelancers, and consumers.

President Biden: "When unions win, workers across the board win." pic.twitter.com/Np5YB7ijYi — The Hill (@thehill) September 8, 2021

The PRO Act would be a disaster for the economy that's already struggling thanks to the Biden administration's economic policies while enriching American labor unions to the tune of $11-$20 billion annually, allowing big labor to bankroll even more leftist priorities that have nothing to do with worker rights. And with more ability to support Democrats in the White House and Congress, their tax-and-spend agenda would undermine any additional wage increases for the workers labor unions claim to help.

The Institute for the American Worker estimates that the #PROAct would increase #union dues collection from $11 billion to $20 billion annually. As a result, unions have lobbied aggressively for its passage.

https://t.co/ay0JQlnLIK — Institute For The American Worker (@Inst4AW) September 8, 2021

The PRO Act is a radical overhaul of our nation’s labor laws that nullifies "right to work" laws in 27 states, eliminates gig economy, ends franchise industry, affords illegal immigrants labor rights for US citizens & paves the way for forced unionization.https://t.co/uzinI43OqM — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) August 26, 2021

The damage that the PRO Act would do was already previewed in California where Democrats tried to enact similarly disastrous laws that cost the state businesses and workers.

The PRO Act would bring to the national level disastrous policies from California’s #AB5 that drove workers & businesses out of our state. AB5 was so unpopular that a majority of California voters rejected big portions of the bill through #Prop22.https://t.co/gfrp8WVL81 — Young Kim (@RepYoungKim) August 21, 2021

At the conclusion of his remarks, Biden didn't take questions and instead walked into the crowd — sans mask — breaking his own Wuhan coronavirus protocol.