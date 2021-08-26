Biden Last Week on Kabul Airport Chaos: 'Nobody Is Being Killed'

During an interview with former Clinton staffer and "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos last week, President Joe Biden justified chaos outside of the airport in Kabul and argued, "nobody is being killed." He then knocked on wood.

From @GStephanopoulos' Afghanistan interview with Joe Biden...



BIDEN: "No one's being killed right now. God forgive me if I'm wrong about that, but no one's being killed right now." pic.twitter.com/as8Xz8fJ8n — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 26, 2021

At the time of his statement, people had been killed at the airport. An Afghan teenager fell from a U.S. military plane after desperately holding onto the wheel to escape the Taliban. Today, things got much worse.

According to reports, at least 40 people outside of the airport are dead after a number of suicide bombings. Among the dead are Americans, including four U.S. Marines.

We can confirm that the explosion at the Abbey Gate was the result of a complex attack that resulted in a number of US & civilian casualties. We can also confirm at least one other explosion at or near the Baron Hotel, a short distance from Abbey Gate. We will continue to update. — John Kirby (@PentagonPresSec) August 26, 2021

The U.S. ambassador in Kabul has told staff there that four U.S. Marines were killed in the explosion earlier at the airport and three wounded, a U.S. official with knowledge of the briefing said ?@WSJ? https://t.co/ztE0rGWxPo — Daniel Vaughan (@dvaughanCI) August 26, 2021

Attacks on the perimeter of the airport are ongoing and the Taliban, which has set up armed checkpoints into the area, is blaming the U.S. for the security failure.