Biden Last Week on Kabul Airport Chaos: 'Nobody Is Being Killed'

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
 @KatiePavlich
Posted: Aug 26, 2021 1:15 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta

During an interview with former Clinton staffer and "Good Morning America" host George Stephanopoulos last week, President Joe Biden justified chaos outside of the airport in Kabul and argued, "nobody is being killed." He then knocked on wood. 

At the time of his statement, people had been killed at the airport. An Afghan teenager fell from a U.S. military plane after desperately holding onto the wheel to escape the Taliban. Today, things got much worse. 

According to reports, at least 40 people outside of the airport are dead after a number of suicide bombings. Among the dead are Americans, including four U.S. Marines. 

Attacks on the perimeter of the airport are ongoing and the Taliban, which has set up armed checkpoints into the area, is blaming the U.S. for the security failure. 

