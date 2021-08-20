Afghanistan

Biden Got Very Confused During One Part of Interview With Stephanopoulos

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis
|
 @LeahBarkoukis
|
Posted: Aug 20, 2021 8:00 AM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Got Very Confused During One Part of Interview With Stephanopoulos

Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos has released the full transcript of his interview with President Biden and one response from the commander in chief is raising concern about his mental acuity. 

The host asked the president a straightforward question: “ I think a lot of-- a lot of Americans, and a l-- even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big, strategic picture. They believe we had to get out,” Stephanopoulos began. “But I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier McKay (PH). He did seven tours. He was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, ‘We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan.’ But he adds, ‘I just wish we could've left with honor.’”

Biden responded nonsensically. 

“Look, that's like askin' my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major-- I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I'm sure h-- he had regrets comin' out of Afganista-- I mean, out of Iraq," Biden replied.

“He had regrets to what's-- how-- how it's going. But the idea-- what's the alternative? The alternative is why are we staying in Afghanistan? Why are we there?" he continued. "Don't you think that the one-- you know who's most disappointed in us getting out? Russia and China. They'd love us to continue to have to—”

There are many problems with his response, including that he can’t seem to remember the details of his son military career.

This part of the interview has not been broadcast and many are now calling on ABC to release the full, unedited video. 

That wasn't the only problematic part of the interview, of course. Even The Washington Post is correcting several of his claims. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Here's the Key Memo on Afghanistan That the Biden White House Ignored Last Month
Matt Vespa

One University's Untraditional Approach to Punishing Unvaccinated Students
Leah Barkoukis
It Turns Out All Those Plastic COVID Barriers Might Have Made Things Worse
Spencer Brown

A Group of Dems Are Reportedly Pressuring FDA to Lift In-Person Requirements for Medication Abortion
Madeline Leesman
An Alabama Doctor May Have Entered an Ethical Minefield Regarding Treatment and the COVID Vaccine
Matt Vespa

Did You Catch the Obama Dividend From the Taliban's Takeover? It's All Over the News...Literally
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | Gary Varvel
View Cartoon
Most Popular