Biden Got Very Confused During One Part of Interview With Stephanopoulos

ABC’s George Stephanopoulos has released the full transcript of his interview with President Biden and one response from the commander in chief is raising concern about his mental acuity.

The host asked the president a straightforward question: “ I think a lot of-- a lot of Americans, and a l-- even a lot of veterans who served in Afghanistan agree with you on the big, strategic picture. They believe we had to get out,” Stephanopoulos began. “But I wonder how you respond to an Army Special Forces officer, Javier McKay (PH). He did seven tours. He was shot twice. He agrees with you. He says, ‘We have to cut our losses in Afghanistan.’ But he adds, ‘I just wish we could've left with honor.’”

Biden responded nonsensically.

“Look, that's like askin' my deceased son Beau, who spent six months in Kosovo and a year in Iraq as a Navy captain and then major-- I mean, as an Army major. And, you know, I'm sure h-- he had regrets comin' out of Afganista-- I mean, out of Iraq," Biden replied.

“He had regrets to what's-- how-- how it's going. But the idea-- what's the alternative? The alternative is why are we staying in Afghanistan? Why are we there?" he continued. "Don't you think that the one-- you know who's most disappointed in us getting out? Russia and China. They'd love us to continue to have to—”

There are many problems with his response, including that he can’t seem to remember the details of his son military career.

Next he says Beau was a navy captain in Iraq. Beau was in the army, and he actually achieved the rank of major. Biden corrects himself.



Next he says Beau served in Afghanistan. (He didn’t.) Then corrects himself again.



They want us out of Afghanistan so that they can have greater influence there - especially China.



Biden never even attempted to answer the actual question: Why did we leave in such a dishonorable *fashion*, with such poor planning?



But the answer he gave was incoherent, rambling and mistake filled with almost every word.



This part of the interview has not been broadcast and many are now calling on ABC to release the full, unedited video.

Tucker Carlson: "ABC News appears to have chosen to edit out portions that made Joe Biden look, how to put it, not Presidential, incoherent, confused." #ReleaseTheTapes

That wasn't the only problematic part of the interview, of course. Even The Washington Post is correcting several of his claims.