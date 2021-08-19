State Department Is Aware of 'Congestion' Around Kabul Airport, Doesn't Mention Taliban Checkpoints

Posted: Aug 19, 2021 3:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta, Pool

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price briefed reporters on the Biden administration's diplomatic efforts to evacuate Americans and Afghan allies from Kabul, and he had an interesting way of characterizing the Taliban checkpoints and violence that has obstructed those seeking to evacuate the country.

"We're aware of congestion around the airport," Price explained before again saying there was nothing the U.S. government could do to help the citizens behind Taliban lines safely reach Hamid Karzai International Airport.

Congestion — a strange way to describe fanatical terrorists who have been chanting "death to America," beating women and children, and potentially killing as many as a dozen individuals in recent days — doesn't begin to describe the situation Americans and others trying to flee Afghanistan currently face.

Price cited the 6,000 people at Kabul's airport who have been processed and are awaiting planes right now as evidence that individuals are able to make it through Taliban lines to relative safety at the airport. Echoing explanations given by the Pentagon, Price insisted that "we don't have the resources to go beyond the airport compound."

When asked whether the United States would work with other friendly countries to find, secure, and transport U.S. citizens to the airport in Kabul, Price didn't have an answer. Instead, he bristled at the question and said "no country has more capability inside of Afghanistan than the United States."

Yet military forces from other countries — including France — are going out into Kabul to rescue their citizens and usher them safely to the airport to be evacuated, as Guy and others pointed out today.

Again, the contradiction points to an unwillingness on the part of President Biden to order our most-capable special forces to secure Americans and get them out of Afghanistan.

Price explained that the administration is "going to do as much as we can for as long as we can" to achieve President Biden's "first priority," which is "the safe repatriation of the American people." Yet all Price could point to as action was to say that the State Department "sent a message to all American citizens who had expressed an interest in repatriation."

A message saying come to the airport a day after the U.S. embassy in Kabul warned citizens the government could not guarantee safe passage doesn't sound like an administration doing "as much as we can" to rescue stranded citizens of an unknown number.  Price said, again, that the State Department is "not in a position to give a number" on how many Americans are stranded awaiting repatriation. "I just can't put a firm number on it."

Price said the State Department hopes to have 20 flights depart Kabul tonight, but departing flights mean little to the Americans who are stuck without a safe path to the airport as the Biden administration leaves them stranded.

