'Political Disaster': Liberal Media Turn on Biden for 'Botched' Afghanistan Exit

Joe Biden has been President for just under seven months, a position he attained, in part, due to the advantage of fawning media coverage from Democrats' reliable lapdogs. Over the last several months of Biden's tenure in the Oval Office, liberal media have continued to provide air cover and lavish praise on the often-confused commander in chief despite the illegal immigration crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border, record-high inflation, and scandal-plagued son.

Now, though, the media have apparently reached the breaking point in their loyalty to Joe Biden as he botched the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan and then ran underground at Camp David.

"The debacle of the US defeat and chaotic retreat in Afghanistan is a political disaster for Joe Biden," reads analysis from CNN, which will "further rock" his presidency and "stain his legacy."

Biden now finds himself carrying the political can for two decades of the missteps of others -- after adding his own errors. He will be accused of rushing the US exit to create a favorable political narrative as the President who got US troops home before the 20th anniversary of the September 11 attacks in 2001 — plotted by al Qaeda from Afghanistan — and ahead of next year's midterm congressional elections. ... Try as Secretary of State Antony Blinken did on Sunday talk shows, there is no way to spin events of the last few days as anything but a domestic political, and geopolitical, wreck. After telling troops to leave, Biden has now had to retain 6,000 of their comrades in Afghanistan to secure the retreat of US personnel at the embassy as Kabul airport is besieged with crowds wanting to leave. ... Biden's judgment as commander-in-chief is being called into question since he is on record, in damning video footage, saying that the Taliban's victory was "not inevitable." He said there would be no Saigon-style pictures of helicopters lifting off the roof of the US embassy in Kabul. That exact scenario unfolded this weekend after the US rushed to get its people out, and the Stars and Stripes was run down the flagpole as the fundamentalist militia routed by the United States in 2001, surged back into the Afghan capital. Biden was at Camp David all weekend and did not speak to the American people on camera.

On the same networks that once gushed about Biden's leadership and how nice it was to be free from the so-called "mean tweets" of his predecessor, Monday found anchors aghast at the situation Biden and his administration had created in Kabul.

Trotted out on CNN for a half-hearted attempt at spinning the situation in Kabul, Antony Blinken got eviscerated by Jake Tapper: "This is not just about the overall idea of leaving Afghanistan, this is about leaving hastily and ineptly... how did President Biden get this so wrong?"

On NBC's Today Show, Savannah Guthrie didn't hold back in her characterization of what the world is watching: "Friends and foes alike are calling this withdrawal a fiasco — a debacle — and it is one that apparently the administration did not fully appreciate or see coming."

"Where is the President, asked Brianna Keilar on CNN. "Why isn't he out there now? Kabul fell yesterday, where is the President?"

Jake Tapper, Savannah Guthrie, Brianna Keilar, and Mika Brzezinski all ripped into the Biden Administration's handling of the crisis in Afghanistan.



When you've lost the liberal media... pic.twitter.com/J6b7cKxMJ9 — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) August 16, 2021

Even The Daily Beast ran a piece by its senior columnist on how "Joe Biden’s surrender is an ugly, needless disaster," outlining how the President has been wrong on pretty much every foreign policy decision he's made:

As recently as a month ago, Biden denied a Taliban takeover was inevitable. Everyone knew that was wrong. Everyone except Biden, I suppose. Based on his horrible track record, we can assume he was being sincere. In short, it’s a sh[*]t show. If you had told me 10 ten years ago that Biden would be elected president to clean up after Trump, I would have worried about precisely this kind of mess.

A staff writer at the Atlantic, too, let Biden have it over his Afghan withdrawal failure: