VIDEO: Finally, An Olympic Athlete Who's Proud of America

American Exceptionalism

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Aug 04, 2021 9:30 AM
Source: Screenshot via Twitter

A breath of fresh air wafted through the Tokyo Olympics on Tuesday as — finally — an American athlete bucked the norm set by leftist athletes and expressed a pro-American point of view as she represented the United States on the world stage.

Tamyra Mensah-Stock, a member of the U.S. women's wrestling team, made history Tuesday as the first black woman from the United States to win a gold medal in wrestling at the Olympics. But instead of turning her back on the American flag, taking a knee, or making her win about identity politics, Mensah-Stock talked about three things after taking gold: God, hard work, and America. 

"It's by the grace of God I'm able even to move my feet," she said after her historic win. "I just leave it in his hands, and I pray that all the practice, that the hell that my freaking coaches put me through, pays off. And every single time it does and I get better and better. And it's so weird that there is no cap to the limit that I can do. I'm excited to see what I have next," she said, tightly gripping an American flag wrapped around her.

"That American flag around your shoulders looks pretty good — how does it feel to represent your country like this?" asked a reporter.

"It feels amazing, I love representing the U.S., I freaking love living there," Mensah-Stock beamed. "I love it, and I'm so happy I get to represent U–S–A!"

Mensah-Stock's proud patriotism and gratefulness, not to mention her gold medal is a stark contrast to the displays several other members of Team USA have displayed in Tokyo this summer, namely from the women's soccer team. Last month, the USWNT took a knee for BLM and then lost 3-0 to Sweden before continuing their woke-yet-losing streak falling 1-0 to Canada in the semifinals.

Here's the moment Mensah-Stock made history:

Most Popular