Soccer

U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Upset by Canada in Olympic Semifinals

Carson Swick
Carson Swick
|
Posted: Aug 02, 2021 3:35 PM
  Share   Tweet
U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Upset by Canada in Olympic Semifinals

Source: AP Photo/David J. Phillip

The United States’ women’s national team (USWNT) fell short of expectations in Monday’s semifinal soccer match at the Tokyo Olympics, losing 1-0 to Canada.

Many Americans online were less than saddened by the loss, as most USWNT players have perpetuated the leftist activist narrative that America is less than exceptional by kneeling during the playing of the national anthem.

The match was held at Japan’s Ibaraki Kashima Stadium at 5 p.m. Japan Standard Time (JST), and was broadcast to American audiences during the early hours of Monday morning. It was decided by Canadian midfielder Jessie Fleming, who scored the lone goal on a penalty kick during the 75th minute.

Fleming’s goal gave the USWNT its second loss of the 2020 Olympics. The team was previously defeated 3-0 by Sweden on July 21. All 11 starters kneeled during the national anthem before that game as well, sparking backlash from former President Donald Trump, who blamed the loss on “wokeism.”

“The U.S. women’s soccer team is a good example of what’s going on,” Trump said at a rally in Phoenix on July 24. “Earlier this week, they unexpectedly lost to Sweden 3-0, and Americans were happy about it.”

Plenty of online taunts were directed at forward-turned-Victoria’s Secret model Megan Rapinoe, whose progressive activism has made her a polarizing figure among soccer fans.

Rapinoe was visibly disappointed after the loss to Canada, vowing to play her hardest in the bronze medal match.

“It’s not the color we want, but there’s still a medal on the line,” Rapinoe said.

After leading the USWNT to a championship in the 2019 Women’s World Cup, Rapinoe spearheaded a gender discrimination lawsuit against the U.S. Soccer Federation (USSF) alleging that the women were not compensated fairly for their success.

However, the USSF has said that the lawsuit does not account for the revenue generated by the women’s team when compared to the men’s team. From 2009 to 2019, the men’s team played 191 games and generated $185.7 million in total revenue, or an average of roughly $972,251 per game. The women played 238 games and generated $101.3 million in total revenue, an average of only $425,630 per game — less than half of the men’s revenue averages.

In accordance with the Equal Pay Act of 1963, Rapinoe and her teammates are seeking $66 million in damages from the USSF. The case remains ongoing, and the USWNT filed an appeal on July 23.

Canada and Sweden, which both secured 1-0 victories in the semifinal round, will face off in the Tokyo Olympics’ gold medal match. The Americans must settle for a chance at bronze against Australia on Thursday, Aug. 5 at 5 p.m. JST (4 a.m. ET).

The USWNT holds a 26-0-4 all-time record against Australia, but the Australians did play the U.S. to a scoreless tie on Tuesday, July 27.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
D.C. Mayor Denies Violating Her Mask Mandate at Indoor Wedding, Photos Show Otherwise
Landon Mion
The GOP Might Have Found Their Winning Midterm Message...Thanks to the CDC
Matt Vespa
Psaki Insists Biden Isn't Shutting Down America Again, But Says He Won't 'Take Options Off the Table'
Spencer Brown
Disease Expert Tells CNN: Most Masks Don't Really Work Against Wuhan Coronavirus
Katie Pavlich
These Tweets on How to do COVID Outreach to Black Americans from a White Liberal Cannot Be Real
Matt Vespa

Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular