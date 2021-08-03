Flashback: Democrats Used to LOVE Andrew Cuomo

Now that the New York Attorney General's report on the investigation into sexual harassment allegations made against Governor Andrew Cuomo is done — yes he harassed several women, no the state isn't pursuing charges — let's take a disgusting walk down memory lane to remember how much liberals love their own, no matter what they do. Even when he was sending COVID-positive patients to kill residents in nursing homes and sexually harassing the women around him.

From the day the gag-inducing term "Cuomosexual" entered America's lexicon while liberals heaped praise on New York Governor Andrew Cuomo, it was clear he could do no wrong in the Left's collective eyes.

Celebrities, Democrat politicians, and even Joe Biden were once unabashed in their praise for Andrew Cuomo the man as much as Andrew Cuomo the Governor of New York.

"I think he's sorta the gold standard," explained Biden. He's "a great guy" and "capable of being president," he's also on-record as saying. "Thank you for your leadership," President Biden would eventually tweet.

Joe Biden On Andrew Cuomo:



"I think he's sorta the gold standard." pic.twitter.com/zqIpo5gXv9 — The First (@TheFirstonTV) August 3, 2021

FLASHBACK: Joe Biden said Andrew Cuomo is “capable of being president” and “a great guy.”



Around 15,000 seniors died from Cuomo’s executive order that nursing homes accept COVID-positive patients.



Then he lied about it and tried to cover it up.pic.twitter.com/4SDfQ8xdCS — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 11, 2021

.@AndrewCuomo, thank you for your leadership and the example you’ve set for all Americans during this pandemic. #DemConvention pic.twitter.com/Ir11a1vJQs — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) August 18, 2020

The list of those who gushed about Governor Cuomo reads like a Who's Who of the most unbearable libs on Twitter. "Watching Andrew Cuomo is inspiring, uplifting, fascinating," said Jen Rubin. "A confident voice of leadership during terrible times," she added. "Cuomo reminds us that non-sociopathic political leaders have normal human emotions," claimed Tom Nichols of the serial sexual harasser. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi praised Cuomo for addressing campus sexual assault saying she was "proud to stand" with him.

Campus sexual assault is an all-hands-on-deck epidemic in US. Proud to stand w @NYGovCuomo as he says #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/kWJ06XmGxZ — Nancy Pelosi (@SpeakerPelosi) July 7, 2015

I love waking up to Andrew Cuomo. It’s like the universe is giving us what we’ve been missing for the last 3 years. A confident voice of leadership during terrible times. The truth, for starters. — Chelsea Handler (@chelseahandler) March 24, 2020

Watching Andrew Cuomo is inspiring, uplifting, fascinating. He weaves details and humor and math and common sense all together. He is magnificent. Let's just listen to him. — Jennifer 'pro-voting' Rubin (@JRubinBlogger) March 25, 2020

Cuomo reminding us that non-sociopathic political leaders have normal human emotions. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) April 1, 2020

Just gonna say it: @NYGovCuomo is really good at this. His leadership ability in this coronavirus crisis, and the usefulness of these press conferences are just putting Donald Trump to shame. #amjoy — Joy-Ann (Pro-Democracy) Reid ?? (@JoyAnnReid) March 21, 2020

The Daily Show's host Trevor Noah explained how "people online are falling in love with [Cuomo]," which is presumably more than can be said for most of the women who worked with him. "I'm not going to lie, those people include me," Noah continued. "My Tinder profile now lists me as a 'Cuomosexual.'"

Trevor Noah flashback: “My Tinder profile now lists me as a Cuomosexual.” pic.twitter.com/lg5ZkOB7hR — Ezra Levant ?? (@ezralevant) March 2, 2021

The incredible judges of moral character at the Lincoln Project and CNN were effusive as well.

Can’t help thinking how incredibly proud Governor Mario Cuomo must be looking down at Governor Andrew Cuomo. His leadership in this deadly crisis is spectacular. He is meeting this moment and displaying the qualities that have always defined America’s greatest leaders. — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) March 29, 2020

My life is currently divided in two parts: 1. @NYGovCuomo’s daily press conference; 2. the rest of the day. — Ana Navarro-Cárdenas (@ananavarro) March 29, 2020

The rise of Andrew Cuomo shows that times of tragedy can make very unlikely political heroes | Analysis https://t.co/QJXw82GQvF pic.twitter.com/aVPIKm4LmB — CNN Politics (@CNNPolitics) March 29, 2020

Our friends over at the Media Research Center have a nice — albeit sickening — review of some more of the media's long-running love affair with Governor Cuomo.