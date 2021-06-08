Joe Biden

That’s…Problematic: Hunter Biden Drops N-Word, Talks About His Penis in Unearthed Texts

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
 @itsspencerbrown
Posted: Jun 08, 2021 5:30 PM
Source: AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais, File

New private text messages obtained and released by DailyMail.com show Hunter Biden's colorful vocabulary, including racial slurs and talk of male anatomy.

Hunter repeatedly used the n-word in conversations with his white lawyer, sending messages such as "Becaause n***a you better not be charging me Hennessy rates." 

In the same thread, Biden sent an image to his lawyer, George Mesires, later saying "Im sorry for sexting you accidentally that was meant for another friend named Georgia."

In another conversation, Biden's lawyer attempted to answer Hunter's question about where to "find unconditional love," replying, "God loves unconditionally. Beau loves you unconditionally. Children are too young to understand what it means. But you will show them." Hunter's response is as tragic as it is confusing: "OMG n***a did you just a fictional character from the imagination of the collective frightened and my dead brothers unconditional love is what I should rely on and my kids aren't children George."

In a back-and-forth that followed, Hunter noted that "My penis' as of late has been un conditional," "its big penis George," and "I only love you because you're black." 

"It's so annoying when you interject with frivolity," Hunter's lawyer responded. "True dat n***a," Biden sent back. 

Quick pro-tip for Hunter: It doesn't matter how much parmesan cheese you smoke, you can't use the n-word.

Hunter Biden's use of the n-word comes days after his father and President of the United States Joe Biden decried racism and called for America to "come to terms with its dark sides" on the 100th anniversary of the Tulsa race massacre, a theme reiterated in a tweet on the anniversary of D-Day, as Leah covered here.

These messages are not the first to paint a significantly less than flattering picture of who Hunter is. As Townhall has reported, previous messages showed that Biden's ex-stripper baby mama was on his payroll while pregnant" and "President Joe Biden played a significant and knowing role in his son’s sleazy influence-peddling."

DailyMail.com reported that neither Hunter nor his lawyer responded to requests for comment on the text messages.

