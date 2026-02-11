Of Course, This GOP Senator Stabbed Us in the Back on Election Integrity

Sen. Lisa Murkowski (R-AK) once again shows that when it’s time to stand firm, she retreats instead. She’s aligned with a group of Republican senators who are known for being difficult and obstructive. Lisa, why are you against election integrity? Why are you open to the risk of voter fraud? Why do you oppose the idea that only American citizens should be allowed to vote? This isn’t a minor issue—it’s a key priority for the GOP. You chose to oppose the SAVE Act at the last minute because you either knew it was a bad move or you feared it would anger the Republican base (via NBC News):

Lisa Murkowski of Alaska on Tuesday became the first Republican senator to speak out against the SAVE Act, a sweeping election bill backed by President Donald Trump that would require proof of citizenship to vote nationwide. In doing so, she reminded her colleagues that they roundly claimed to oppose new federal election laws as recently as Joe Biden’s presidency. “When Democrats attempted to advance sweeping election reform legislation in 2021, Republicans were unanimous in opposition because it would have federalized elections, something we have long opposed,” Murkowski said in a statement. “Now, I’m seeing proposals such as the SAVE Act and MEGA that would effectively do just that. Once again, I do not support these efforts.” […] Under current law, all U.S. voters must attest under oath that they are citizens, with criminal penalties for lying. Beyond that, states can set their own rules. The SAVE Act would bar states from registering people to vote unless they provide documents or evidence proving U.S. citizenship. It would also require all Americans to present ID when they go to vote. The legislation, introduced by Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, has 48 GOP co-sponsors, and Trump has repeatedly called on Congress to pass it in recent days. Even if it gains a majority of the Senate, it is subject to the 60-vote threshold, and Democrats have vowed to block it.

The bill became part of the negotiations for the new framework to keep the government from undergoing an extended shutdown like last year. Senate Republicans promised their House counterparts a vote on this bill, but as you can see, we’re having some procedural and intraparty issues.

Even in opposition, you lack a spine, Lisa.

