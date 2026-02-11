Bill Maher Reveals Why He Got the COVID Vaccine...and He's Rather Annoyed About It

Bill Maher has admitted something we should’ve guessed, given that he’s a California resident: he was forced to take the COVID vaccine or wouldn’t be able to do his show. The HBO host said he’s not anti-vaccine but didn’t feel he needed this one. Yet he needed to get jabbed to keep living.

In the latest episode of his podcast Club Random, the comedian vented about this when guest Adam Carolla asked about conformity, prompting Maher to reveal more.

“I had to conform… didn’t want the vaccine at all… But I had to have it. I couldn’t have continued my life. They wouldn’t have let me do the show, and I had to do it here. I did it in this room,” Maher said.

“Fourteen and 94 are different. And if you don’t see that, you are not ‘the science,’ people,” he added.

For those who are at risk, fine—get the vaccine, but those who don’t, like healthy teenagers, shouldn’t be forced to get the shot, which isn’t controversial, though many were dragged through the mud for taking that common-sense approach.

The pair later expounded on how the Left has become exclusionary, adding that they’re mostly idiots, too. Not that you didn’t know that already.

