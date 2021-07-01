WATCH: Illegal Firework Explosion Rocks LA Neighborhood

In Los Angeles, fireworks are illegal to sell or own but that often doesn't stop Angelenos from obtaining them or setting them off to celebrate events such as the upcoming Independence Day holiday.

When authorities were tipped off that there were more than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in a south LA home, they moved in to seize the contraband on Wednesday evening. In addition to fireworks, The Los Angeles Times reported officers also seized "improvised explosive devices that were 'more unstable.'"

More than 5,000 lbs of illegal fireworks seized from a home in south LA — the bomb squad is now hauling them away by the truckload. Some of these fireworks are about to be safely detonated on scene. @FOXLA pic.twitter.com/WBz1QImLMc — Jessica Oh (@JessicaOhTV) July 1, 2021

Local reporters on the scene showed forklifts moving the illegal fireworks away from the home and to a truck used by the bomb squad to safely detonate fireworks and other explosives.

Chopper footage from above the truck initially looks like all was going according to plan — until it wasn't.

EXPLOSION! LAPD was disposing of illegal fireworks in South LA when the explosion occurred. At least 5 are injured. @KTLA @heli_CvP pic.twitter.com/99e9TzVtOr — Ryder Christ (@RyderChristNews) July 1, 2021

The explosion was also captured by reporters at street level.

#BREAKING @ABC7 update on this explosion in South LA: The LAPD says 10 LAPD officers, 1 ATF agent & 6 civilians have minor to moderate injuries. Officers tried safely detonating illegal fireworks inside a “total containment vehicle.” More here: https://t.co/VrhABZ73Hj #LosAngeles pic.twitter.com/XdPcu3Zize — Brandi Hitt (@ABC7Brandi) July 1, 2021

Illegal Fireworks Explosion: Seventeen people, including law enforcement officers, were injured when authorities tried to detonate illegal fireworks in a South LA neighborhood. https://t.co/PQT65Yfj9D pic.twitter.com/6d6MQf4nq4 — KSBW Action News 8 (@ksbw) July 1, 2021

Authorities reported that "Police detonated the devices at 7:37 p.m., believing that the vehicle would be able to contain the explosion, but there was a 'total catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle.'"

I don’t think it was supposed to happen like this! LAPD detonated those illegal fireworks on scene and the explosion seriously damaged the bomb squad truck took out several nearby cars! People inside a home may be injured as well ?? @CBSLA @JeffVaughn @CBSLAsuzie pic.twitter.com/swUVlodoWi — Desmond Shaw (@RoadSageLA) July 1, 2021

The blast damaged nearby homes and injured more than one dozen individuals including several law enforcement officers.

#UPDATE: 16 people, including 10 law enforcement officers, were hurt in the South LA fireworks explosion. LAPD Police Chief Michel Moore said all civilian injuries appear to be non-life-threatening. https://t.co/MMhAVWkfuh — CBS Los Angeles (@CBSLA) July 1, 2021

The LAPD chief told reporters that "protocols were followed and pursued, but something happened in that containment vehicle that should have not happened," adding "we intend to find out why.”

Officials from the ATF's National Response Team arrived Thursday to help LAPD in assessing the scene.