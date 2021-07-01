Los Angeles

WATCH: Illegal Firework Explosion Rocks LA Neighborhood

Posted: Jul 01, 2021 4:15 PM
Source: Twitter / @LosAngelesATF

In Los Angeles, fireworks are illegal to sell or own but that often doesn't stop Angelenos from obtaining them or setting them off to celebrate events such as the upcoming Independence Day holiday. 

When authorities were tipped off that there were more than 5,000 pounds of illegal fireworks in a south LA home, they moved in to seize the contraband on Wednesday evening. In addition to fireworks, The Los Angeles Times reported officers also seized "improvised explosive devices that were 'more unstable.'"

Local reporters on the scene showed forklifts moving the illegal fireworks away from the home and to a truck used by the bomb squad to safely detonate fireworks and other explosives.

Chopper footage from above the truck initially looks like all was going according to plan — until it wasn't. 

The explosion was also captured by reporters at street level.

Authorities reported that "Police detonated the devices at 7:37 p.m., believing that the vehicle would be able to contain the explosion, but there was a 'total catastrophic failure of that containment vehicle.'"

The blast damaged nearby homes and injured more than one dozen individuals including several law enforcement officers. 

The LAPD chief told reporters that "protocols were followed and pursued, but something happened in that containment vehicle that should have not happened," adding "we intend to find out why.”

Officials from the ATF's National Response Team arrived Thursday to help LAPD in assessing the scene.

Most Popular