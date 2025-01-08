How Are We Going to Defeat the 'Elite One Percent'?
Here's What Trump Told Greenlanders During Don Jr.'s Visit
As Fire Rips Through LA, First Responders Report 'the Hydrants Are Down'
Republican Senator Claps Back at Biden for Releasing Terrorists From Guantanamo Bay
Trudeau Responds to Trump's Comments About Making Canada Part of the U.S.
Gaetz Reveals What He's Considering in 2026

Leah Barkoukis
Leah Barkoukis  |  January 08, 2025 9:30 AM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

Former Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) resigned from Congress but he may not be done with politics just yet.

During an interview with the Tampa Bay Times, Gaetz revealed what he’s considering next.

Weeks after the release of a congressional report on sexual misconduct allegations against Gaetz, the former U.S. representative told the Tampa Bay Times he’s “starting to think about running for governor” in 2026.

Chief among Gaetz’s stated policy concerns? The insurance crisis.

“I have a compelling vision for the state,” Gaetz said. “I understand how to fix the insurance problem, and it’s not to hand the keys to the state over to the insurance industry. If I run, I would be the most pro-consumer candidate on the Republican side.”

With the election 22 months out, Gaetz said he needs more time to pray about whether to seek Florida’s highest office and more time to discuss it with his wife, Ginger. (Tampa Bay Times)

President-elect Donald Trump tapped Gaetz to be U.S. attorney general, but he withdrew his name from consideration amid controversy over an ethics report. At the time, he said his candidacy was "unfairly becoming a distraction to the critical work of the Trump/Vance Transition.” 

"There is no time to waste on a needlessly protracted Washington scuffle, thus I'll be withdrawing my name from consideration to serve as Attorney General," he added. "Trump's DOJ must be in place and ready on Day 1.  I remain fully committed to see that Donald J. Trump is the most successful President in history.  I will forever be honored that President Trump nominated me to lead the Department of Justice and I'm certain he will Save America."

Since leaving Congress, Gaetz joined One America News Network as an anchor, where he is hosting an hour-long primetime political talk show on weeknights. 

