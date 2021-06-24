Controversial ATF Nominee Needs Schumer to Rescue Him

The Senate Judiciary Committee tied in an 11-11 party-line vote on the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Department of Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Thursday morning.

The embattled nominee has multiple issues swirling over him as consideration of his nomination has been repeatedly pushed back. From newly-surfaced comments about black ATF agents to past anti-gun statements, Republicans have raised many concerns over Chipman's ability to lead ATF in an even-handed manner.

Earlier in his confirmation process, Chipman showed the kind of anti-gun leadership he would bring if confirmed and what his agenda would mean for law-abiding gun owners across the country.

Senator @tedcruz presses ATF Director Nominee David Chipman to admit that he supports a ban on the AR-15, the most popular rifle in America.



An AR-15 was issued to Chipman during his time on the ATF SWAT team. pic.twitter.com/iCGy8lWu5y — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) May 26, 2021

As Katie reported at the time "When asked to define the term 'assault weapon,' Chipman said he believes it means any rifle with a caliber above .22 that can take a detachable magazine. Through this definition, Chipman believes essentially all modern sporting rifles should be banned."

As others such as Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) have pointed out, Chipman's ability to enforce laws equally is also in question.

Biden's gun-grabbing nominee for the ATF, David Chipman, said that "people who lie to try to purchase a gun commit a serious federal felony."



Does this apply to Hunter Biden?



Or does Chipman give a pass to powerful Democrats? pic.twitter.com/wAStmP6ITN — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 26, 2021

The tied committee vote Thursday means Chipman's nomination will still be put to a full vote on the Senate floor, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will have to navigate some procedural hurdles. Without a majority of the Judiciary Committee supporting his confirmation, Chipman's nomination will go to the floor without recommendation.