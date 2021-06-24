ATF

Controversial ATF Nominee Needs Schumer to Rescue Him

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 24, 2021 1:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Andrew Harnik

The Senate Judiciary Committee tied in an 11-11 party-line vote on the nomination of David Chipman to lead the Department of Alchohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives Thursday morning.

The embattled nominee has multiple issues swirling over him as consideration of his nomination has been repeatedly pushed back. From newly-surfaced comments about black ATF agents to past anti-gun statements, Republicans have raised many concerns over Chipman's ability to lead ATF in an even-handed manner. 

Earlier in his confirmation process, Chipman showed the kind of anti-gun leadership he would bring if confirmed and what his agenda would mean for law-abiding gun owners across the country. 

As Katie reported at the time "When asked to define the term 'assault weapon,' Chipman said he believes it means any rifle with a caliber above .22 that can take a detachable magazine. Through this definition, Chipman believes essentially all modern sporting rifles should be banned."

As others such as Senator Tom Cotton (R-AR) have pointed out, Chipman's ability to enforce laws equally is also in question. 

The tied committee vote Thursday means Chipman's nomination will still be put to a full vote on the Senate floor, but Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) will have to navigate some procedural hurdles. Without a majority of the Judiciary Committee supporting his confirmation, Chipman's nomination will go to the floor without recommendation. 

Most Popular