ATF

ATF Nominee Offers 'Insanely Broad' Definition of 'Assault Weapon,' Which He Wants Banned

Katie Pavlich
Katie Pavlich
|
 @KatiePavlich
|
Posted: May 26, 2021 2:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
ATF Nominee Offers 'Insanely Broad' Definition of 'Assault Weapon,' Which He Wants Banned

Under questioning from Texas Senator Ted Cruz Wednesday during his confirmation in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee, President Joe Biden's nominee to head the Bureau of Alcohol Tobacco and Firearms openly stated he believes the AR-15, the most popular rifle in the United States, should be banned. Further, he said he believes AR-15s that have already been purchased lawfully by millions of Americans should be registered and those who refuse to do so should face criminal charges. 

When asked to define the term "assault weapon," Chipman said he believes it means any rifle with a caliber above .22 that can take a detachable magazine. Through this definition, Chipman believes essentially all modern sporting rifles should be banned. 

During the hearing Chipman repeatedly touted his experience as an ATF agent, but his most recent career has been as a lobbyist for rabidly anti-Second Amendment organizations. 

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
As St. Louis Drowns in Its Own Blood With Scores of Homicides, Mayor Dead Set on Defunding the Police
Matt Vespa
The Hill's Attempt at a Hit Piece on Chip and Joanna Gaines Is a Total Flop
VIP
Leah Barkoukis

After Killing an Investigation Into Wuhan Coronavirus, Biden Opens a New One
Katie Pavlich

Of Course, That's How CNN Would Defend Chicago Mayor's Anti-White Policy for Interviews
Matt Vespa

The Gerrymandered Map Proposal from Illinois Democrats Is Wild
VIP
Guy Benson
Second Amendment Groups Sound the Alarm on ATF Nominee
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular