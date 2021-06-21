Israel

'Regime of Brutal Hangmen': Israel Cautions Biden Against Negotiating with Iran

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 21, 2021 12:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
'Regime of Brutal Hangmen': Israel Cautions Biden Against Negotiating with Iran

Source: Abir Sultan, Pool Photo via AP, File

New Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett issued a stern warning for President Biden and other world leaders who are considering negotiations with Iran or participation in the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) nuclear deal: "Wake up."

In Bennett's first televised cabinet meeting on Sunday, he scorched Iran's new president, Ebrahim Raisi— whose election was dubious at best—before warning the free world against engaging with Iran's new leader who is "infamous among Iranians and across the world for leading the death committees which executed thousands of innocent Iranian citizens throughout the years."

"Raisi's election is, I would say, the last chance for world powers to wake up before returning to the nuclear agreement and to understand who they are doing business with. These guys are murderers, mass murderers. A regime of brutal hangmen must never be allowed to have weapons of mass destruction that will enable it not to kill thousands, but millions—Israel's position will not change on this."

The Biden administration has already started negotiations to rejoin the Iran nuclear agreement, which as Katie points out here, did not end actually Iran's nuclear ambitions. 

Biden's decision to reengage with Iran contradicts sentiments offered in a congratulatory call after Bennett became Prime Minister on June 13th. Biden expressed his "unwavering commitment to Israel's security" and committed to "consult closely on all matters related to regional security, including Iran."

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Chuck Schumer Now Has Another Democrat Threatening to Nuke Infrastructure Deal
Matt Vespa
'Unredacted with Kurt Schlichter': Even Leftists Know CRT Is Bull
VIP
Townhall.com Staff
Right Now, It Looks Like One Supreme Court Judge Will Anger Liberals for Simply Doing Their Job
Matt Vespa
Rep. Ken Buck Announces Several Bipartisan Bills Aimed at Regulating Big Tech
Madeline Leesman
Supreme Court Sides With College Athletes in NCAA Dispute
Reagan McCarthy

Do You See What's Stunningly Idiotic About What a CNN Host Said About Race?
Matt Vespa
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular