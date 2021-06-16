Senators Demand DHS Turn Over Details on Biden's Plan to Expand Immigration

At the end of May, The New York Times published information on the Department of Homeland Security's "Plan to Restore Trust in Our Legal Immigration System," and now Republican senators would like to know why the Times got their hands on the Biden administration's blueprint for an immigration overhaul before Congress.

Led by Senator Thom Tillis (R-NC), a June 15th letter demands Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayokas "immediately release" details of the Biden administration's plan to use executive authority to alter America's immigration system. The letter is co-signed by Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Joni Ernst (R-IA), Rick Scott (R-FL), Steve Daines (R-MT), Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS), Tommy Tuberville (R-AL), Susan Collins (R-ME), Ron Johnson (R-WI), Bill Hagerty (R-TN), Jim Inhofe (R-OK), and Kevin Cramer (R-ND).

Republican senators state in their letter to Mayorkas that the DHS plan "allegedly contains details of President Biden's plans to use and abuse executive authority to reshape our immigration system in spite of the text of the Immigration and Nationality Act."

"It is disturbing that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) would keep this kind of information hidden from Congress and the public, yet share it with the media," they added of The New York Times report.

Citing the "ongoing crisis at the southern border," the letter lists a number of negative effects the Biden administration's plan may have while reminds Biden's DHS secretary that it's up to Congress to reform immigration:

The policies allegedly proposed in this document would double down on erasing successful policies during the Trump Administration that secured the border and restored the rule of law. We are deeply concerned that these policies will act as a pull factor to continue drawing illegal immigrants to the country - much like the policies already being implemented by the Biden Administration. In addition, the policies allegedly proposed in this document would open up new ways for immigrants to enter the country legally that extend well beyond the plain text and meaning of the law. While there are many rational suggestions for reform in this document, these are decisions that must be made by Congress, and Congress alone, and not by the stroke of the President's pen.

The Republican Senators demand that Secretary Mayorkas release the DHS plan, along with "any other documents that involve expanding the overhauling the immigration system" be turned over no later than July 15.

"Failure to share the documents with Congress by that date," the letter warns, "will be treated as obstruction of legitimate congressional oversight."