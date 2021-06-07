Kamala Harris Handed Out Cookies of Her Face on the Way to Guatemala Because of Course

As Vice President Kamala Harris made her way to Guatemala Sunday evening, she had a little gift for the loyal media lapdogs riding back in steerage on Air Force Two: edible effigies of herself.

It's now been 75 days without a press briefing on the border crisis by Harris. She keeps ducking questions about when exactly she'll pay a visit to the US-Mexico border she's been put in charge of de-crisis-ing. But Harris does apparently have time to jet down to Central America and dish out Kamala cookies while en route.

@vp made an OTR visit to the back of the plane and delivered cookies decorated with the shape of her likeness as well as AF2. pic.twitter.com/TQrUR47Vgc — Courtney Subramanian (@cmsub) June 7, 2021

The face cookies come after Vice President Harris recently shared a photo of herself ahead of Memorial Day wishing followers a good "long weekend," a post that was widely panned as self-important and ignorant of the holiday weekend's meaning.

It's also worth noting that as those on the left often castigate Republicans for propping up egotistical leaders or being loyal members in a cult of personality, Democrats really don't have much of a leg to stand on if they're going to hand out edible versions of their likeness.

The Memorial Day glamour shot and subsequent face cookie situation are two more instances that provide VEEP-style distractions from her otherwise rough go following through on the projects President Biden has tasked her with.

Kamala Harris gives out Kamala Harris cookies... https://t.co/oXIcFikKuc — Byron York (@ByronYork) June 7, 2021

In addition to running point on the immigration crisis (or challenge, depending on who you ask) along the U.S.-Mexico Border despite not yet visiting the region, Harris was gifted the impossible task of getting the For The People Act passed by Congress just days before Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) all-but-guaranteed the bill wouldn't have the necessary support to pass.

It remains unclear what ethical minefield exists when a journalist eats a cookie of their subject nor whether Harris will finally visit the U.S.-Mexico border to distribute cookies of her likeness to migrant children as they emerge from the Rio Grande.

The Republican Study Committee and others reacted to the Kamala cookies by pointing out there are serious issues facing the country while Harris (and the media aboard) are preoccupied with sweet treats.

The country is over $28 trillion in debt and the @VP is spending your tax dollars to give cookies that look like her to the media. https://t.co/YCmhRztClU — RSC (@RepublicanStudy) June 7, 2021

As @RealMattCouch asked, did we miss our president's statement today about our Greatest Generation and the 77th anniversary of D-Day?



Kamala's handing out decorated cookies of herself as she jets to find "root causes" and Joe's calling press lids every day.



C'mon, man! — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) June 7, 2021

