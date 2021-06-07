kamala harris

Kamala Harris Handed Out Cookies of Her Face on the Way to Guatemala Because of Course

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: Jun 07, 2021 1:30 PM
  Share   Tweet
Kamala Harris Handed Out Cookies of Her Face on the Way to Guatemala Because of Course

Source: AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin

As Vice President Kamala Harris made her way to Guatemala Sunday evening, she had a little gift for the loyal media lapdogs riding back in steerage on Air Force Two: edible effigies of herself.

It's now been 75 days without a press briefing on the border crisis by Harris. She keeps ducking questions about when exactly she'll pay a visit to the US-Mexico border she's been put in charge of de-crisis-ing. But Harris does apparently have time to jet down to Central America and dish out Kamala cookies while en route. 

The face cookies come after Vice President Harris recently shared a photo of herself ahead of Memorial Day wishing followers a good "long weekend," a post that was widely panned as self-important and ignorant of the holiday weekend's meaning. 

It's also worth noting that as those on the left often castigate Republicans for propping up egotistical leaders or being loyal members in a cult of personality, Democrats really don't have much of a leg to stand on if they're going to hand out edible versions of their likeness. 

The Memorial Day glamour shot and subsequent face cookie situation are two more instances that provide VEEP-style distractions from her otherwise rough go following through on the projects President Biden has tasked her with. 

In addition to running point on the immigration crisis (or challenge, depending on who you ask) along the U.S.-Mexico Border despite not yet visiting the region, Harris was gifted the impossible task of getting the For The People Act passed by Congress just days before Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) all-but-guaranteed the bill wouldn't have the necessary support to pass. 

It remains unclear what ethical minefield exists when a journalist eats a cookie of their subject nor whether Harris will finally visit the U.S.-Mexico border to distribute cookies of her likeness to migrant children as they emerge from the Rio Grande.

The Republican Study Committee and others reacted to the Kamala cookies by pointing out there are serious issues facing the country while Harris (and the media aboard) are preoccupied with sweet treats. 

Recommended
Why Are All the Experts Such Dopes?
Kurt Schlichter

Our friends at Twitchy have the rest of the online reaction:

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
He Knew? Fauci Warned that COVID Pandemic Could Be Due to a Lab Leak Last Spring
Matt Vespa
Jen Psaki Attempts to Explain Why President Biden Didn't Commemorate D-Day
Katie Pavlich
Unplugged Lights and Overworked Law Enforcement: What House Republicans Discovered at the Border
VIP
Julio Rosas
Trump Visits the Border Before Harris? Former President May Be Heading South as Crisis Rages
Julio Rosas
Guatemalan President Blasts Biden's Border Policies For Enabling Criminal Human Smugglers
Katie Pavlich
'Can We Have Pompeo Back?' Blinken Asked If China Will Be Held Accountable for Denying Lab Access
Katie Pavlich
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular