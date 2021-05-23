KGB

The KGB Just Nabbed a Belarusian Dissident in Midair: Reports

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown
|
 @itsspencerbrown
|
Posted: May 23, 2021 11:05 AM
  Share   Tweet
The KGB Just Nabbed a Belarusian Dissident in Midair: Reports

Source: AP Photo/Martin Meissner, file

In reports Sunday morning that read like a Tom Clancy novel, it appears the tyrannical government of Belarus successfully nabbed Roman Protasevich, a dissident activist who exposed the violence carried out by Belarusian authorities. And while arresting dissidents is standard operating procedure for dictators, such arrests aren't usually carried out while the target is cruising though the arresting nation's airspace while traveling between two sovereign European Union countries on an Irish airline.

Protasevich became a thorn in the side of Belarus' president when he shared with the world the extent of Lukashenko's brutal crackdown on civilians and journalists and helped protestors organize in the wake of a rigged election:

The corruption and grinding poverty produced by Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko and his regime's 26 years in power finally spurred a new reform-minded generation to challenge the dictator at the ballot box. Knowing they were despised, the dictator's gang rigged the election. Outraged by the fraud, reformers filled the streets with genuinely peaceful mass protests and appealed to free nations for help. Attempting to crush an energized opposition, the dictator's riot cops responded brutally, beating and arresting thousands.

According to the editor in chief of Protasevich's outlet, a bomb threat aboard the flight was created as pretext to force the Ryanair flight from Athens bound for Lithuania to land in Belarus, and a military jet was reportedly scrambled to lead the commercial plane to Minsk where no bomb was found and Protasevich was arrested. 

Representative Peter Meijer (R-MI) called for "condemnation and stronger sanctions against Belarus" over the "egregious violation."

Foreign leaders also weighed in, demanding answers from Belarus. 

Recommended
Liberals Love to Hide Hate
Derek Hunter
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
National Guard to End Deployment in D.C.
Landon Mion
Another Reason Kids Need to Go Back to School? The Economic Cost is in the Trillions
Rebecca Downs
The American People Have Had It with Anthony Fauci, Polls Find
Rebecca Downs
What Good are Biden's Connections with Beijing if Defense Sec. Can't Even Get Chinese Military on the Phone
Rebecca Downs
Polls Claim Americans Support Roe, But There's More Beneath the Surface
VIP
Rebecca Downs
U.S. Daily COVID-19 Cases Under 30K for First Time Since June
Landon Mion
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular