A Mother Bought Her Daughter a Detroit Lions T-Shirt for Christmas, But There’s a Problem With It

The Detroit Lions used to be the laughingstock of the National Football League. Like the New York Giants, they, too, had a decade-plus of misery. The Giants have yet to have a winless season, like Detroit in 2008, but the team has roared back, no pun intended, with Dan Campbell taking the helm after a disastrous run under Matt Patricia. The Lions sit atop the NFC North at 13-2 right now. They won the division last year, too, the first time since 1993, when it was called the NFC Central. It’s a remarkable turnaround for the team and its fanbase.

So, one mother opted to buy her daughter a Lions T-shirt for Christmas, but there was a serious problem. The double entendre could not be ignored, and it horrified her sons. I have no clue when this video was shot, but it doesn’t matter—it’s hilarious. In the video, the mother thought “She Loves the D” stood for Detroit.

“The ‘D’ stands for Detroit,” Mom says.

“No, it doesn’t!” shouts one brother.

“She can’t wear that,” said another.

As all three brothers try to explain the pun, Ma still tries to defend the purchase, saying she got it off the Detroit Lions store, which no one disputed, but the phrasing.

“You know what ‘D’ means, right,” said another exasperated sibling.

The shirt caused mayhem, with the daughter absolutely losing it in the background.

"Thanks, ma," she says.

