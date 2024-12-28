What the National Archives Just Did Is a Total Scandal
Joe Biden's Border Fiasco Contributed to This Issue That Left Him With Another...
Well, Someone Might've Been Set on Fire in NYC Again
Ford, GM Join Growing List of Companies Making Big Donations to Trump's Inauguration
VIP
'Prepared to Be Shot:' Florida Sheriff Has Grim Warning for Home Intruders
A Refreshing Start to His Second Term: Trump’s Iconic Diet Coke Button to...
Another Democrat Flees Her Party for the Right Side
Kevin O'Leary: Half of Canadians Agree With Trump's Proposal to Join the United...
'Failed, Disgraced': Scott Jennings, Mike Lawler Offer Thoughts on the Awful Legacy Biden...
Celebrating the Miracle of Faithfulness
Energy Policy Is Key to Peace and Prosperity
Don’t Take the Bait on ‘Fixing’ the IRA
The Reckoning in Higher Education: Why Linda McMahon As Secretary of Education Has...
The Next American Century Is Now
Tipsheet

A Mother Bought Her Daughter a Detroit Lions T-Shirt for Christmas, But There’s a Problem With It

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 28, 2024 2:05 PM
AP Photo/Rick Osentoski

The Detroit Lions used to be the laughingstock of the National Football League. Like the New York Giants, they, too, had a decade-plus of misery. The Giants have yet to have a winless season, like Detroit in 2008, but the team has roared back, no pun intended, with Dan Campbell taking the helm after a disastrous run under Matt Patricia. The Lions sit atop the NFC North at 13-2 right now. They won the division last year, too, the first time since 1993, when it was called the NFC Central. It’s a remarkable turnaround for the team and its fanbase. 

Advertisement

So, one mother opted to buy her daughter a Lions T-shirt for Christmas, but there was a serious problem. The double entendre could not be ignored, and it horrified her sons. I have no clue when this video was shot, but it doesn’t matter—it’s hilarious. In the video, the mother thought “She Loves the D” stood for Detroit. 

“The ‘D’ stands for Detroit,” Mom says. 

“No, it doesn’t!” shouts one brother. 

“She can’t wear that,” said another. 

As all three brothers try to explain the pun, Ma still tries to defend the purchase, saying she got it off the Detroit Lions store, which no one disputed, but the phrasing

“You know what ‘D’ means, right,” said another exasperated sibling. 

The shirt caused mayhem, with the daughter absolutely losing it in the background.

Recommended

We Can Never Know How Evil These People Were Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement

"Thanks, ma," she says.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We Can Never Know How Evil These People Were Alan Joseph Bauer
What the National Archives Just Did Is a Total Scandal Matt Vespa
Another Democrat Flees Her Party for the Right Side Sarah Arnold
The Reckoning in Higher Education: Why Linda McMahon As Secretary of Education Has Academia Shaking Isaiah Hankel
Celebrating Media Mayhem with the Heckler Awards - Part 4: The Individual Categories Brad Slager
'Failed, Disgraced': Scott Jennings, Mike Lawler Offer Thoughts on the Awful Legacy Biden Leaves Behind Rebecca Downs

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We Can Never Know How Evil These People Were Alan Joseph Bauer
Advertisement