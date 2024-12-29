The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces
A Mother Bought Her Daughter a Detroit Lions T-Shirt for Christmas, But There’s...
Trump Needs To Be Ready For The Gathering Storm Over H1B Visas
A Quick Bible Study Vol. 248: New Year’s Resolutions
In Praise of Christianity
Celebrating the Miracle of Faith
Washington's Christmas Eve Crossing: A Masterstroke in Strategic Withdrawal
Trump States Where He Stands on H-1B Visas
Top AG's Words Come Back to Haunt Her After Refusing to Comply With...
Retiring Sen. Joe Manchin Writes Scathing Tweet About Joe Biden
VIP
'Prepared to Be Shot:' Florida Sheriff Has Grim Warning for Home Intruders
A Refreshing Start to His Second Term: Trump’s Iconic Diet Coke Button to...
Another Democrat Flees Her Party for the Right Side
Kevin O'Leary: Half of Canadians Agree With Trump's Proposal to Join the United...
Tipsheet

Is This What Caused the Jeju Airliner to Crash in South Korea?

Matt Vespa
Matt Vespa  |  December 29, 2024 12:01 AM
Townhall Media

We have footage of the horrific plane crash that occurred in South Korea yesterday. A Jeju airliner crashed, killing most of the 181 passengers onboard. Authorities say there are only two survivors. It’s incredible that there were any survivors based on the video. According to reports, the aircraft’s landing gear failed, which led to this tragic crash. 

Advertisement

There’s also footage of something striking the aircraft before it crashed at Muan International Airport. Some are saying it might have been a bird strike. The incident occurred around 9:03 am local time. If the death toll holds, which currently sits at 179, it will be South Korea’s worst civil aviation disaster (via The Guardian):

Fire authorities say that among the 181 people aboard the Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, all but two are presumed dead after the aircraft crashed during an emergency landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, according to Yonhap News.

Rescue teams continue to search the wreckage where more bodies remain inside the fuselage. Two survivors, one passenger and one crew member, were pulled from the tail section and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. 

The Boeing 737-800 attempted a belly landing at around 9:03am local time after its landing gear reportedly failed to deploy. 

Witnesses reported hearing loud “bang” noises before the aircraft struck the airport’s perimeter wall, breaking into two pieces and bursting into flames. Local broadcaster MBC aired footage that appears to show a bird strike incident as the plane was descending. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. 

If the death toll is confirmed, this would be South Korea’s worst domestic civil aviation disaster and marks the first major casualty incident involving a low-cost carrier in the country’s history, reports the JoongAng Ilbo. 

Previous major accidents on Korean soil include the 1993 Asiana Airlines crash in Mokpo that killed 68 people, and a 2002 Air China crash near Gimhae Airport that killed 129 of 166 passengers. 

Recommended

The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement

The Guardian added that Acting president Choi Sang-mok had declared the airport a “special disaster zone.” 

“No words of consolation will be enough for the families who have suffered such a tragedy,” he said in a statement yesterday afternoon. 

We’ll keep you posted.

Another incident regarding the landing gear in Canada led to this terrifying landing for an Air Canada flight that temporarily shut down Halifax Stanfield International Airport. There were no fatalities.

Tags: CONSERVATISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
What the National Archives Just Did Is a Total Scandal Matt Vespa
'Never Say You've Seen It All': Judge Hands Down Sentences to Men Convicted of Abusing Their Adopted Sons Mia Cathell
Top AG's Words Come Back to Haunt Her After Refusing to Comply With Trump's Deportation Plans Sarah Arnold
A Mother Bought Her Daughter a Detroit Lions T-Shirt for Christmas, But There’s a Problem With It Matt Vespa
We Can Never Know How Evil These People Were Alan Joseph Bauer

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
The Media's Last Defense of Biden Blows Up in Their Faces Matt Vespa
Advertisement