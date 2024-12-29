Is This What Caused the Jeju Airliner to Crash in South Korea?

We have footage of the horrific plane crash that occurred in South Korea yesterday. A Jeju airliner crashed, killing most of the 181 passengers onboard. Authorities say there are only two survivors. It’s incredible that there were any survivors based on the video. According to reports, the aircraft’s landing gear failed, which led to this tragic crash.

There’s also footage of something striking the aircraft before it crashed at Muan International Airport. Some are saying it might have been a bird strike. The incident occurred around 9:03 am local time. If the death toll holds, which currently sits at 179, it will be South Korea’s worst civil aviation disaster (via The Guardian):

Fire authorities say that among the 181 people aboard the Jeju Air flight from Bangkok, all but two are presumed dead after the aircraft crashed during an emergency landing at Muan International Airport in South Korea on Sunday morning, according to Yonhap News. Rescue teams continue to search the wreckage where more bodies remain inside the fuselage. Two survivors, one passenger and one crew member, were pulled from the tail section and are receiving treatment at a nearby hospital. The Boeing 737-800 attempted a belly landing at around 9:03am local time after its landing gear reportedly failed to deploy. Witnesses reported hearing loud “bang” noises before the aircraft struck the airport’s perimeter wall, breaking into two pieces and bursting into flames. Local broadcaster MBC aired footage that appears to show a bird strike incident as the plane was descending. An investigation into the cause of the crash is ongoing. If the death toll is confirmed, this would be South Korea’s worst domestic civil aviation disaster and marks the first major casualty incident involving a low-cost carrier in the country’s history, reports the JoongAng Ilbo. Previous major accidents on Korean soil include the 1993 Asiana Airlines crash in Mokpo that killed 68 people, and a 2002 Air China crash near Gimhae Airport that killed 129 of 166 passengers.

The Guardian added that Acting president Choi Sang-mok had declared the airport a “special disaster zone.”

“No words of consolation will be enough for the families who have suffered such a tragedy,” he said in a statement yesterday afternoon.

Another incident regarding the landing gear in Canada led to this terrifying landing for an Air Canada flight that temporarily shut down Halifax Stanfield International Airport. There were no fatalities.