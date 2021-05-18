'Tragic' But 'Justified': DA Won't Charge Deputies in Death of Andrew Brown Jr.

District Attorney Andrew Womble of North Carolina's Pasquotank County announced Tuesday morning that deputies involved in the April 21 shooting death of Andrew Brown Jr. in Elizabeth City, N.C. would not be charged, saying the death "while tragic, was justified" following an inquiry by the North Carolina State Bureau of Investigation.

District Attorney Andrew Womble says the police-killing of Andrew Brown Jr. was “justified.” pic.twitter.com/izfxwB3CnN — The Recount (@therecount) May 18, 2021

Brown was shot and killed by sheriff's deputies who were attempting to execute a drug warrant when the situation became confrontational. Brown attempted to, as Matt reported, run over deputies in a vehicle while he attempted to flee, a situation state investigators found caused deputies to "reasonably believe it was necessary to use deadly force to protect themselves and others."

DA Womble just played the 4 body camera videos that captured the death of Andrew Brown Jr. @WAVY_News pic.twitter.com/tMLYVIuLZy — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) May 18, 2021

DA Womble “no deputies with be criminally charged” for death of Andrew Brown Jr. saying decision made from looking at facts and law and not public opinion @WAVY_News — Kayla Gaskins (@KaylaGaskinsTV) May 18, 2021

In the wake of the DA's announcement that deputies would not face charges, MSNBC's Joy Reid chimed in, as did CNN's Keith Boykin and other media figures. CNN's Bakari Sellers went so far as to say that Brown "was not using his vehicle as a weapon" and that when the car made contact with deputies it was "minimal."

Just sitting here at home watching American police descend into a residential neighborhood, armed up like a military unit like it’s a war zone and blow a man away in his car ... to affect a ... drugs arrest. And the D.A. is saying this is all fine. I feel sick. #AndrewBrown — Joy-Ann ??Reid (@JoyAnnReid) May 18, 2021

So they’re having a whole press conference just to attack a dead man (Andrew Brown) and vindicate the people who killed him. — Keith Boykin (@keithboykin) May 18, 2021

If the deputies were justified in shooting Andrew Brown (in the back of the head) then why has the public not been allowed to see the video? — jelani cobb (@jelani9) May 18, 2021

#AndrewBrown was not using his vehicle as a weapon. The “contact” was minimal at best & initiated by officers.



He was beyond law enforcement when multiple shots were fired, including kill shot to the back of head.



4 officers didn’t shoot, didn’t feel life was in danger. — Bakari Sellers (@Bakari_Sellers) May 18, 2021

Julio reported from the ground in Elizabeth City following the shooting in April as tensions rose, outside groups made their way into town, and residents took action to safeguard their community: