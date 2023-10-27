The Left Is Infected
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters
Bowman Deserves a Felony, Not a Sweetheart Deal
Why You Need a Modern Combat Rifle and Time Is on Israel's Side
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas
Biden DHS Failed to Notify Lawmakers of Border Threat Alert Spurred by Hamas...
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People'
Whither ‘The Onion’ - Leftist Activism Becomes Prioritized Over Humor
Nonprofit Organization Releases 'Detransitioner Bill of Rights'
CNN Gives Queen of Jordan a Platform to Spread Anti-Israel Talking Points
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas
Here's What Harvard Is Doing to Protect Its Anti-Israel Students
Democrat Rep Launches Primary Bid Against Biden
Sick: Look at What Pro-Hamas Cretins Have Started Doing to Posters of the...
Tipsheet

Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.

Scott Morefield
Scott Morefield  |  October 27, 2023 9:00 AM
Townhall Media

CNN anchor Jake Tapper brought a rock-solid argument against public lockdowns during a discussion on "The Lead" Thursday about the ongoing manhunt for Maine shooting suspect Robert Card. 

Advertisement

"I have to say, I always find it questionable," Tapper told his guest. "I'm always kind of curious about the decisions by these towns when there's a manhunt, and they go into complete lockdown and schools and businesses close. I understand the fear, but it's not sustainable for a long time. And there's part of me that wonders if it actually makes anxiety worse. How do police reconcile public safety with the need for people to live their lives?"

Tapper was referring to police in two Maine counties asking the public to "shelter in place" Thursday with a presumed armed and dangerous Card on the loose.

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement

Of course, we've all heard the words "shelter in place" enough times to last more than a lifetime, so you'll be forgiven if your instinct to such a request these days is a resounding "hell no!" It's just too soon.

Tapper's logic that lockdowns, even in the wake of an armed killer on the loose, are "unsustainable for a long time" and could make public "anxiety worse" is perfectly sound. Now, if only he and other mainstream media figures had only applied the exact same logic, or at least just asked the question like he did Thursday, to the Covid lockdowns of 2020, things might have gone differently.

Tags: LIBERAL MEDIA

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Here’s How AOC Reacted When Asked About the Americans Held Hostage by Hamas Madeline Leesman
Senator Kennedy Makes Biden Lackeys Look Like Fools During Epic Confrontation Townhall Video
Oversight Committee to Jamie Raskin: Apologize for 'Lying to the American People' Spencer Brown
Here's Why the Incriminating New Video Evidence Against Jamaal Bowman Doesn't Matter Matt Vespa
Everything You Need to Know About Hamas' Headquarters Katie Pavlich

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
We've Got an Update on Israel's Offensive Against Hamas Spencer Brown
Advertisement