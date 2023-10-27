Jake Tapper's New Argument Against Lockdowns Is Rock Solid. There's Just One Problem.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper brought a rock-solid argument against public lockdowns during a discussion on "The Lead" Thursday about the ongoing manhunt for Maine shooting suspect Robert Card.

"I have to say, I always find it questionable," Tapper told his guest. "I'm always kind of curious about the decisions by these towns when there's a manhunt, and they go into complete lockdown and schools and businesses close. I understand the fear, but it's not sustainable for a long time. And there's part of me that wonders if it actually makes anxiety worse. How do police reconcile public safety with the need for people to live their lives?"

Tapper was referring to police in two Maine counties asking the public to "shelter in place" Thursday with a presumed armed and dangerous Card on the loose.

Of course, we've all heard the words "shelter in place" enough times to last more than a lifetime, so you'll be forgiven if your instinct to such a request these days is a resounding "hell no!" It's just too soon.

Tapper's logic that lockdowns, even in the wake of an armed killer on the loose, are "unsustainable for a long time" and could make public "anxiety worse" is perfectly sound. Now, if only he and other mainstream media figures had only applied the exact same logic, or at least just asked the question like he did Thursday, to the Covid lockdowns of 2020, things might have gone differently.