Ted Cruz Eviscerates Jake Tapper for Maskless Tweet at Holiday Party

Posted: Dec 15, 2021 10:00 PM
Source: AP Photo/Sebastian Scheiner

As Scott highlighted last week, Twitter went nuts when Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX), who is vaccinated, dared to appear at Bob Dole's funeral without a mask. Now, the senator is reveling in having even more fun when it comes to masking, by poking fun at CNN's Jake Tapper for photos he posted from holiday parties where he was not wearing a mask.

As Brad Slager and our friends at RedState highlighted, Tapper had also gone after Cruz, by asking Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) if she felt uncomfortable sitting next to Cruz at the funeral. The segment took place during Sunday's edition of "State of the Union," when Tapper was also not masked.

To her credit, Klobuchar corrected Tapper by pointing out that while she is a breast cancer survivor, she is not "still recovering," but is "100 percent good now."

Tapper went on to dramatically ask "what was going through your mind there."

While Sen. Klobuchar pointed out that " I think people should wear masks, especially when they're in settings when they're supposed to," she also reminded that Sen. Cruz got the vaccine. Perhaps more importantly of all is that the Klobuchar pointed out what the event was all about, a funeral for Bob Dole. "And part of what I don't want to get lost here is why we were there. We were there to honor Bob Dole and his memory. Bob Dole was all about consensus, bringing people together. And let's not forget that," she told Tapper.

Cruz also tweeted at Tapper earlier in the morning, with a photo of Biden leaning in and shaking Sen. Klobuchar's hand while not wearing a mask.

As Sister Toldjah pointed out for RedState about that photo in the above tweet, it contained the following description from Getty:

US Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN) speaks to US President Joe Biden during a signing ceremony for S. 1511, the Protecting Americas First Responders Act of 2021, S. 1502, the Confidentiality Opportunities for Peer Support Counseling Act or the COPS Counseling Act, and S. 921, the Jaime Zapata and Victor Avila Federal Officers and Employees Protection Act in the State Dining Room of the White House in Washington, DC on November 18, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN / AFP) (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

The photos where Tapper appeared maskless as he and other posed for pictures was part of a thread documenting the "CNN Christmas sweater contest!" Tapper felt the need to also point out, in a parenthetical, that "Everyone is vaccinated and we took masks off for the photos."

Cruz wasn't the only one to go after Tapper, which our friends from Twitchy also picked up on. Many pointed to the hypocrisy involved.

As of Wednesday night, Tapper's tweets have quite the ratio. He does not appear to have responded to Cruz's tweets. 

