Trump Attacks Own Pollster After Recent Poll Shows Him Losing To Biden

Former President Donald Trump levied an attack against "the Globalist inspired Wall Street Journal" in a Saturday morning TruthSocial post after a recent poll commissioned by the outlet showed him losing to President Joe Biden.





Except, one of the companies who helped conduct the poll is co-owned by none other than Trump's own pollster, Tony Farizio.

The poll, jointly conducted by Impact Research and Fabrizio, Lee, & Associates and commissioned by The Wall Street Journal, shows Trump with a sizable lead over his closest GOP challenger, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. However, what apparently drew Trump's ire was the part comparing the two Republicans in a hypothetical matchup against Biden.

"In the Polls, I am beating Biden everywhere, by a lot, except in the Globalist inspired Wall Street Journal, one of the worst, and most partisan, media outlets anywhere," Trump wrote. "It was that way with them in 2016, until I beat Crooked Hillary. Now they are using the same Fake Playbook, that I beat Ron DeSanctimonious easily, but Biden is close. All other media outlets have me beating both by a lot. Don't buy their Bull…. They are FAKE NEWS!!!"





The poll showed Biden beating Trump by three points nationwide, DeSantis, on the other hand, in a mirror-image reversal, led Biden by three.

🇺🇲 2024 Presidential Election Poll



(D) Biden: 48% (+3)

(R) Trump: 45%

.

(R) DeSantis: 48% (+3)

(D) Biden: 45%



Wall Street Journal | Apr 11-17 | 1,740 RV https://t.co/wliYl3FKrp pic.twitter.com/mh39jCu19G — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 21, 2023

Fabrizio is a highly respected longtime GOP pollster who has served as Trump's campaign pollster since 2016 and worked with Trump super PAC "Make America Great Again! Again!" in 2021 to survey the map for a then-potential 2024 comeback. In other words, to put it mildly, it's hard to imagine this guy using a "Fake Playbook" to gauge the political landscape against Biden.

In fact, polls consistently show DeSantis beating Biden in hypothetical matchups not just nationwide, but also in key swing states absolutely necessary for a 2024 GOP victory:

🇺🇲 2024 Battleground States Polling conducted By @POStrategies (B+)



MI:

(R) DeSantis: 45%

(D) Biden: 43%



(D) Biden: 45%

(R) Trump: 42%

.

AZ:

(R) DeSantis 48%

(D) Biden 42%



(D) Biden 45%

(R) Trump 44%

.

PA:

(R) DeSantis 45%

(D) Biden 42%



(D) Biden 46%

(R) Trump 42% pic.twitter.com/BJ5az2vBNg — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 21, 2023

🇺🇲 2024 Battleground states polling 𝐚𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐚𝐠𝐞 by @RacetotheWH



AZ:

Biden 44% (D+2)

Trump 42%



DeSantis 45% (R+4)

Biden 41%

.

GA:

Biden 45% (D+1)

Trump 44%



DeSantis 47% (R+2)

Biden 45%

.

NC:

Biden 45% (D+1)

Trump 44%



DeSantis 44% (R+3)

Biden 41%https://t.co/b0GexgbmFK pic.twitter.com/oZBPro7BVt — InteractivePolls (@IAPolls2022) April 17, 2023







