'That's Obviously the Play Here': Matt Walsh Has an Interesting Theory on Why Trump Might Get Arrested

The possibility of the Manhattan Criminal Court indicting former President Donald Trump on charges related to hush money payments to Stormy Daniels has led to a variety of theories around the inevitable political fallout to come.
Though the charges reportedly to be brought against Trump initially don't appear to be anything that would land him in jail for even a day, the possibility of handcuffs and a perp walk for the former president has Democrats salivating and conservatives, even Trump critics, aghast that partisan politics have descended so low. This is the stuff of banana republics and Third World dictatorships, not what was not so long ago the beacon of the free world.
Arresting the leader of the opposition party is the signature move of socialist and Third World despotic regimes. Moreover, it’s always done in the name of “fighting corruption” and “rule of law” #TrumpIndictment— Dinesh D'Souza (@DineshDSouza) March 18, 2023
“I believe this will catapult him into the White House” - Trump Defense Lawyer Joe Tacopina on the Manhattan DA’s case. pic.twitter.com/Tnycj0yweH— The Beat with Ari Melber 📺 (@TheBeatWithAri) March 15, 2023
Enter the Daily Wire's Matt Walsh, who suggested Saturday that the motivation could be to make just enough of a martyr out of Trump to ensure he wins the GOP nomination - even against a potential strong challenger like Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis - but ultimately runs out of steam and loses the general election.
"They want Trump to be the Republican nominee," Walsh wrote Saturday morning. "That’s obviously the play here. There is no other conceivable reason to arrest and perp walk him on a bullshit misdemeanor charge. I might be overestimating the tactical intelligence of the idiot power-hungry hacks behind this. But if there is any political strategy then that has to be it."
They want Trump to be the Republican nominee. That’s obviously the play here. There is no other conceivable reason to arrest and perp walk him on a bullshit misdemeanor charge.— Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 18, 2023
Finally, I'll leave you with BlazeTV host Steve Deace raising another potential motivation that Trump's most earnest supporters should certainly watch out for - a replay of January 6th.
Just what they want. They are gonna goad us into another January 6 narrative but on a bigger scale. Once we assemble to protest, the feds will already be in place to stoke the flames. Having fun yet? We need to play chess here. Not react to this injustice emotionally. https://t.co/Eab3F8Ci56— Steve Deace (@SteveDeaceShow) March 18, 2023
