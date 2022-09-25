Pollster Suggests GOP Support Could Again Be Understated In Polls. Here's Why

Robert Cahaly, senior strategist at the Trafalgar Group, suggested that Republican support in November's upcoming midterm elections could be understated by pollsters yet again, including his own.





"This year, our fear is that people are not going to be polled that are Trump supporters because all that Biden has said, and all the apparent attacks, and people coming after them and they're just hesitant even to participate," Cahaly told Fox News host Dan Bongino on Saturday night's edition of "Unfiltered with Dan Bongino."





"I think everybody will underestimate them, including us," he continued. "Republican turnout will exceed even what we predict."

Pollster @RobertCahaly from @trafalgar_group to @dbongino on polls underreporting GOP support (again) due to social pressure:



President Biden has followed the typical Democratic Party playbook over the past few election cycles in portraying political opponents as not just people who disagree with them on policy positions, but bad people entirely.

In the latest example, the president went, as Townhall's Matt Vespa put it, "full fascist" earlier this month in a speech in which he railed against so-called "MAGA Republicans" while speaking in front of an intimidating red and black backdrop that would have made Goebbels blush.

And of course, the "shy Trump voter" has been a thing since 2016 when then-Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton called Trump supporters "deplorables" and the polls vastly understated Republican support in several key battleground states.

While many Trump supporters have since ironically embraced the moniker, others doubtless have chosen instead to fly below the radar and get their revenge at the ballot box instead. Will this occur again in November and result in some nice GOP victories, particularly in the Senate? History, and Robert Cahaly, suggest it's certainly possible.