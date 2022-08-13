Tulsi Gabbard Spits Fire On Biden Administration Russia Sanctions

Former Democratic Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard criticized sanctions on Russia during a Friday night "Tucker Carlson Tonight" monologue, calling them "nothing short of a modern-day siege" on the citizens of the countries imposing them.

Gabbard, a rare, open-minded Democrat who of late has become a frequent Fox News guest, was filling in for a vacationing Tucker Carlson when she echoed a frequent theme discussed by the Fox News host and guests like journalist Glenn Greenwald, retired Lt. Col Douglas Macgregor, and herself - that United States intervention in Ukraine could have negative unintended consequences, particularly on our own people.

"Europe is in a massive energy crisis right now with the price of electricity in France just hitting record highs," she said. "Their government is ordering businesses to cut back on the use of illuminated signs and advertising. In Berlin, Germany they're turning off nonessential traffic lights at night. Millions could be without heat this winter. In Spain, it's now illegal in some places to put their ac below 80 degrees Fahrenheit. The U.K. is bracing for widescale blackouts this winter. Why is all this happening? Because of Joe Biden’s sanctions that are nothing short of a modern-day siege. This comes at a great cost but Joe Biden told us hey, this is necessary to defend Ukraine."

Tulsi Gabbard on Russia sanctions, filling in for Tucker:



"It's never been about morality. It's not about the people of Ukraine or protecting democracy. This is about regime change in Russia and exploiting this war to strengthen NATO and feed the military industrial complex." ?? pic.twitter.com/3IbYEOnymQ — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) August 13, 2022

After playing a clip of Biden promising to "take robust action to make sure the pain of our sanctions is targeted to the Russian economy, not ours," Gabbard proceeded to debunk his words.

Now there are costs, for us, but it's not Joe Biden paying the price. Vladimir Putin is not either. Russia’s energy revenue is higher now than before the war in Ukraine began. This is a supply problem that Joe Biden created, one that Russia is now profiting from. There is no cost, no amount of death, destruction and suffering that will get in the way of permanent Washington fulfilling their agenda.