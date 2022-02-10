Fmr. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield Is Done With Masks. Twitter Notes The Irony

Former Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Director Dr. Robert Redfield expressed his agreement with recent moves by even the bluest of states to relax Covid-19 restrictions during a Thursday afternoon appearance on Fox News' "The Story." And while his positions now almost mirror the positions many of us on Team Reality have had for almost two years, many on Twitter were quick to point out that wasn't always the case.

Redfield began his interview with anchor Martha MacCallum by openly disagreeing with the CDC's refusal to shift its mask guidance in the wake of declining OMICRON cases.

"I don't agree with that," he said. "It's not so much where it is in the larger community but what is it in the setting that you're in. With the debate about schools, schools have always been a very low transmission zone for Covid. I think this is what many people are realizing, that the risk of transmission acquisition within the school setting is extremely low, even if one is in a community where there’s significant transmission. The risk for students has always been not the schools. It’s been the community in which they live, the dinner table in which they have dinner at."

Fmr. CDC Director Dr. Robert Redfield joins Team Reality:



"I think people really overplay the role that [masks] play. Most of what's happening to this pandemic is more dependent on the virus and how the virus is evolving in the population rather than what the population does." pic.twitter.com/09Cq7uGupY — Scott Morefield (@SKMorefield) February 11, 2022

Redfield went on to call for "personal responsibility" instead of governmental mandates.

"There's no question that masks can play a role," he continued. "I think people really overplay the role that they play. Most of what is happening to this pandemic is more dependent on the virus and how the virus is evolving in the population rather than what the population does."

In other words, virus gonna virus. Right, doc? That's what Team Reality has been trying to get the left to understand this entire pandemic. It would have been nice to see people like Redfield say this sooner, but better late than never, I guess.

"We’re going to be with Covid-19 for the rest of time," the former CDC director added, again echoing what many of us have been saying for years. "We need to now really embrace how each of us are going to learn to modulate that risk."

The clip - which is well worth a watch - included Redfield challenging his former colleagues at the CDC to: "put forth the actual data and evidence that they’re so confident in their policy recommendations. I don’t think they have it. I think they’re expressing their opinion based on where we were, not based on data that we have and clearly not where we’re going."

If you've made it this far, you're probably thinking the same thing many on Twitter were, that Dr. Robert Redfield once claimed in July 2020 that "universal masking" could end the pandemic within two months and, later that year, that masks were more effective than the coming vaccines.

You mean this guy?https://t.co/lWGJHd5fK6 — NW Rambler (@iamgregk) February 11, 2022

Unbelievable…same “expert” who once said masks were better than a vaccine. Misinformation is a four-lane road… https://t.co/KPhCH6XaCs — PHIL TREXLER (@PhilTrexler) February 11, 2022

It would have been nice for this clown to have realized this WHILE he was in power. https://t.co/vVzCXaIXLs — Daniel Horowitz (@RMConservative) February 11, 2022

Robert “this mask is better than a vaccine” Redfield? — MaelstromRider, Mostly Humble Muscleboy (@RiderMaelstrom) February 11, 2022

Kentucky Fried Redfield needs to own his part in this quagmire. — Stinson Norwood (@snorman1776) February 11, 2022

Even so, we'll take it. The more people acknowledge the truth now, the more difficult it will be for leftists to reimpose the insanity with the next surge. Just keep the receipts!