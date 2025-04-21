Trump Orders Flags at Half-Staff in Honor of Pope Francis
VIP
The Establishment Is Terrified
ABC News Host Likely Regretted Asking Pitching This Question to Tom Homan
Ex-NBC News Host Pinpoints the Anti-Trump Decision That Backfired on the Media
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights?
New CNN Polling Shows Dems Doubled Down on the Wrong Issue
The Media Is Trying to Revive Signal-gate Using Hegseth's Wife?
VIP
Democrats Have to Lie, the Truth Does Them No Favors
Austin Metcalf's Father Goes Off on Influencer for Exploiting His Son's Killing
Will We See Justice?
JD Vance Reacts to Pope Francis’ Passing Shortly After Their Meeting
Fact Check: Politico's Biased, Fact-Challenged Puff Piece on Chris Van Hollen
David Hogg Said What About Democracy?!
Pope Francis Has Died
Tipsheet

Trump Cabinet Member Robbed at DC Restaurant

Jeff Charles
Jeff Charles | April 21, 2025 12:13 PM
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite

Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Kristi Noem was reportedly robbed while eating dinner in Washington, DC on Sunday evening.

CNN reported that Noem acknowledged being robbed.

Advertisement

Noem, who was asked about the theft at the White House Easter Egg Roll, acknowledged the incident and said the matter has not been resolved.

The Secret Service, which provides security for Noem, reviewed security camera footage at the restaurant and saw an unknown white male wearing a medical mask steal her bag and leave the restaurant, a law enforcement source said.

The thief got away with Noem’s driver’s license, medication, apartment keys, passport, DHS access badge, makeup bag, blank checks, and about $3,000 in cash.

The Secret Service has launched an investigation to trace any use of Noem’s financial instruments, the person added.

DHS told Newsweek that the reason Noem was carrying $3,000 in cash was to “treat her family to dinner, activities, and Easter gifts.”


It is unknown whether the theft was motivated by politics. But Noem has been in the headlines frequently amid debate about the Trump administration’s immigration policies. From The Independent:

She was most recently in the headlines in March after a controversial visit to El Salvador’s notorious CECOT mega-prison facility, where the US has sent more than 200 Venezuelan migrants since the beginning of the second Trump administration. At the facility, Noem filmed a video message with dozens of shirtless, bald male prisoners providing a bizarre backdrop.

Noem also ruffled feathers among more senior employees at the agency shortly after coming to the job in January when she posted on social media about an ongoing Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operation in a manner which some officials thought could jeopardize its effectiveness, the Wall Street Journal reported.

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
Advertisement

Noem last week announced the cancelation of $2.7 million to Harvard University after it refused to comply with the White House’s demand for records on its student visa holders’ illegal activities related to pro-Hamas protests against Israel on campus. President Donald Trump indicated he might revoke the university’s tax-exempt status if it failed to comply.

As of April 18, there were 3,143 theft incidents in the District of Columbia, according to the DC Metropolitan Police Department.

Tags: CRIME KRISTI NOEM WASHINGTON D.C.

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
The Sad Trombone Blows for Leticia James – Whomp! Whomp! Kurt Schlichter
Fact Check: Politico's Biased, Fact-Challenged Puff Piece on Chris Van Hollen Guy Benson
ABC News Host Likely Regretted Asking Pitching This Question to Tom Homan Matt Vespa
David Hogg Said What About Democracy?! Rebecca Downs
Ex-NBC News Host Pinpoints the Anti-Trump Decision That Backfired on the Media Matt Vespa

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Is This Why the Supreme Court Halted the Tren de Aragua Deportation Flights? Matt Vespa
Advertisement