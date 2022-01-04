Tucker Carlson Demolishes Biden's 'Pandemic Of The Unvaccinated' Canard

Fox News host Tucker Carlson took aim at President Joe Biden's oft-cited contention that Covid-19 is a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" during a Tuesday night "Tucker Carlson Tonight" monologue.

Despite the quick spread of the OMICRON variant to both vaccinated and unvaccinated individuals, Biden repeated the canard again Tuesday from the White House after a briefing from his Covid-19 response team.

"We have all the vaccines we need to get every American believed vaccinated including the booster shot," Biden said. "There's no excuse. No excuse for anyone being unvaccinated. This continues to be a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

But Carlson was having none of it. After citing the record-breaking OMICRON case numbers, he launched into the latest scientific evidence that belies Biden's point.

We looked at the science today, and every available piece of it contradicts flatly what you just heard. So a recent study from the Netherlands, for example, found that so-called secondary attack rates - that means the spread of Covid within the household - is higher in double vaccinated individuals than in the unvaccinated. That would be a pandemic of the vaccinated, just for the record. It's not attacking anyone. That's the science. Meanwhile, in Canada, researchers just concluded, quote, "We also observed negative vaccine effectiveness against OMICRON amongst those that have received two doses compared to unvaccinated individuals." Oh, wait a second. So if you didn't get the vax you're less likely to get the new variant of Covid? That's what the data are telling us.

Carlson went on to cite the extremely low statistical risk to children from Covid, countering the fear-mongering from Biden and others that kids, particularly schoolchildren, are in grave danger.

"But Joe Biden doesn't want to deal with reality because it wouldn't give him power over you," said the Fox News host.