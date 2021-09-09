'See You In Court': Kristi Noem, Others Blast Biden's Workplace Vaccine Mandate

Source: AP Photo/Stephen Groves File

President Joe Biden's workplace vaccine and testing requirement was met with plenty of criticism on Twitter from conservatives and Republican politicians promising to push back on what they view as blatantly unconstitutional overreach.

The administration's six-pronged "Path Out of the Pandemic" includes a controversial provision that would require private companies with over 100 employees to require them to submit to either a Covid-19 vaccine or weekly testing. The edict would be enforced by OSHA, the federal agency responsible for worker safety.

"We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," Biden said Thursday. "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you."

The Republican National Committee quickly promised a lawsuit "to fight Biden’s unconstitutional actions and authoritarian decrees."

Several GOP state governors, including South Dakota's Kristi Noem, Tennessee's Bill Lee, Georgia's Brian Kemp, Florida's Ron DeSantis, and Iowa's Kim Reynolds, criticized the mandate and promised pushback.

"See you in court," Noem tweeted.

Conservative commentator Ben Shapiro predicted a solid shot at victory in court for mandate opponents.

Attorney Harmeet Dhillon told Fox News' Jesse Watters the edict likely would "not fly."

Here's a sampling of other conservative critics. It's just the tip of the iceberg. Biden seems to have stepped on a minefield with this one. 

