Biden Declares New Vaccine Mandates While Blasting 'Freedom and Personal Choice'

Speaking from the East Room of the White House Thursday afternoon, President Joe Biden announced his administration's latest expansive and overreaching plan to combat Wuhan coronavirus.

"The vast majority of Americans are doing the right thing," Biden said. "We're in a tough stretch, and it could last for a while."

"We are going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated co-workers," he continued. "This is not about freedom or personal choice. It's about protecting those around you."

BIDEN: "This is not about freedom or personal choice." pic.twitter.com/uoOYPew4Me — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

BIDEN: "We're going to protect vaccinated workers from unvaccinated coworkers." pic.twitter.com/Xf3KrDC5Gv — Townhall.com (@townhallcom) September 9, 2021

Shortly before Biden's speech, the White House released a lengthy new plan titled, "Path Out of the Pandemic." Its most outrageous component forces private companies with more than 100 employees to mandate the Wuhan coronavirus vaccine. The rule, which hasn't been written yet, will be enforced by OSHA.

"The Department of Labor’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) is developing a rule that will require all employers with 100 or more employees to ensure their workforce is fully vaccinated or require any workers who remain unvaccinated to produce a negative test result on at least a weekly basis before coming to work. OSHA will issue an Emergency Temporary Standard (ETS) to implement this requirement. This requirement will impact over 80 million workers in private sector businesses with 100+ employees," the plan states.

In December 2020, Biden said he would not implement mandates. White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said in June 2021 it is not the federal government's role to mandate vaccines for private businesses.