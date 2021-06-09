'I AM Science, Says the Sun King': Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Others Scorch Fauci Claim

White House coronavirus task force member Dr. Anthony Fauci apparently thinks he IS science now, or something, and as you might expect with such a claim, mere mortal people had thoughts.

Fauci seemed a bit defensive Wednesday during a media appearance with MSNBC's Chuck Todd about the waves of criticism he's been receiving from the right of late, particularly since Buzzfeed's FOIA'd emails recently exposed his blind side in a major way.

It’s very dangerous, Chuck, because a lot of what you’re seeing as attacks on me quite frankly are attacks on science because all of the things that I have spoken about consistently from the very beginning have been fundamentally based on science.



Sometimes those things were inconvenient truths for people and there was push back against me so if you are trying to, you know, get at me as a public health official and scientist, you’re really attacking not only Dr. Anthony Fauci, you’re attacking science and anybody that looks at what is going on clearly sees that. You have to be asleep not to see that. That is what is going on. Science and the truth are being attacked.

So now, "science and the truth" are equivalent to one Dr. Anthony Fauci, at least in the Patron Saint of Wuhan's grossly inflated ego. And an attack on him is, by consequence, an attack on those revered things.

Fauci's critics, however, begged to differ. Fox News host Tucker Carlson played the clip Wednesday night, then mercilessly mocked Fauci's claim immediately thereafter.

"'When you attack me, you attack science. I am science!' says the Sun King, Tony Fauci, our own Louis XIV. Most of the media agree with this. Tony Fauci is science."



"'When you attack me, you attack science. I am science!' says the Sun King, Tony Fauci, our own Louis XIV," Carlson said. "Most of the media agree with this. Tony Fauci is science."

Journalist, author, and podcast host Megyn Kelly responded with a pithy, "Ummm… errr… no."

Ummm… errr… no.

Republican Florida Sen. Marco Rubio called attacks on Fauci an "attack on hiding behind science to lie by omission."

The attacks on Fauci aren’t an attack on science



Apparently, this has been an ongoing theme for Fauci during media appearances of late. Except that science is a process, not a person, and no one individual, even the esteemed Dr. Anthony Fauci, has a monopoly on the truth. If anything, he's been wrong way more often than he's been right.

With that, I'll leave you with a few more Fauci critics:

Guys I’m starting to think Fauci has a God complex.



Amid the recent exposure of Fauci’s emails, Fauci claims that the attacks on him are “really very much an attack on science.”



