Ron DeSantis' Presser On Suspending Local COVID Orders Included This Epic Dig At DC Mayor Bowser

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis took the remarkable twofold step Monday of both signing a bill that would end all COVID-related local restrictions effective July 1, then signing an executive order to make sure those provisions take effect not two months from now, but immediately.

NBC reported:

"The fact is, we are no longer in a state of emergency," DeSantis said during a news conference. He acknowledged that Florida was still not done with its fight against the coronavirus but reiterated the nation’s decline in Covid-19 cases and deaths. "I think that’s the evidence-based thing to do," DeSantis said, adding that asking vaccinated individuals to continue to wear masks would undermine confidence in the coronavirus vaccines. Private businesses can still require masks and enforce social distancing and other protective measures. DeSantis signed a bill Monday that codifies the executive order into law, effective July 1. The executive order, he said, was designed to "bridge the gap" until then. The measure, which effectively ends all local pandemic-related restrictions, also bans vaccine passports.

The Florida governor's presser also included a jab at Democratic Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and other lockdown-loving Democrats drunk on their own power.

"There is enough vaccine to go around," Desantis told reporters. "The vaccine data is fantastic, and you have to ask yourself, if given that type of performance of the vaccine, given how great the monoclonal antibodies have done - which nobody ever talks about, but those have done very well - given all that, if you still need emergency powers under those circumstances, then when are you gonna be able to move beyond it? And I think as we're seeing throughout the rest of the country, if cities are banning dancing at weddings or doing some of that stuff, that's just so, so outside of what would be justifiable based on the evidence."

After initially loosening Washington D.C. indoor masking requirements for the vaccinated on Friday, Bowser caved to pressure and backtracked less than 24 hours later. And while the D.C. mayor did relax restrictions on weddings somewhat, she also banned dancing and standing during receptions, because everyone knows your odds of catching COVID-19 increase exponentially when dancing and standing at weddings. Science!

At any rate, thank God for Ron DeSantis. That short clip displays exactly why he's the right person for the right job during the right time in history. Beyond the dish at Bowser, which was great, there is also the unassailable logic that if governments still need emergency powers with an effective vaccine available to every adult, when would they not need such powers?

