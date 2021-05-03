DC Mayor Backtracks on Rescinding Indoor Mask Mandate

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) relaxed the city’s mask mandate on Friday. Bowser’s updated guidance said that fully vaccinated individuals did not have to wear masks while gathering indoors or outdoors in most situations, though business owners had the option to require proof of vaccination.

Bowser quickly backtracked on the mask guidance, less than 24 hours after relaxing the mandate. Fully vaccinated individuals now must wear masks inside, despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that indicates otherwise. Businesses in the district still have the option to require vaccine passports, to verify proof of vaccination, but individuals will be forced to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

But nothing changes for now about inside masks for fully vaccinated people in public. That’s the part DC just backtracked on. 2/2 — Evan Lambert (@EvanLambertTV) May 1, 2021

Mayor Bowser has caved to mob rule in the city, reinstating mask mandate 24 hours after announcing it was rescinded:



“Customers would still be required to wear a mask inside, regardless of their vaccination status.” https://t.co/UTQ5gkf3Ao https://t.co/IE7gUCGDRL — Ellen Carmichael (@ellencarmichael) May 2, 2021

The mayor also loosened restrictions on weddings, allowing couples to fill their preferred indoor venue to 25 percent capacity, but implemented a ban on dancing and standing during receptions.