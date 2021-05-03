Washington D.C.

DC Mayor Backtracks on Rescinding Indoor Mask Mandate

Reagan McCarthy
|
Posted: May 03, 2021 10:00 AM
Source: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster, File

Washington, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D) relaxed the city’s mask mandate on Friday. Bowser’s updated guidance said that fully vaccinated individuals did not have to wear masks while gathering indoors or outdoors in most situations, though business owners had the option to require proof of vaccination.

Bowser quickly backtracked on the mask guidance, less than 24 hours after relaxing the mandate. Fully vaccinated individuals now must wear masks inside, despite guidance from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) that indicates otherwise. Businesses in the district still have the option to require vaccine passports, to verify proof of vaccination, but individuals will be forced to wear masks indoors regardless of vaccination status.

 The mayor also loosened restrictions on weddings, allowing couples to fill their preferred indoor venue to 25 percent capacity, but implemented a ban on dancing and standing during receptions.

